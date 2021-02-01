The 5 best action games to be released in 2021

Action games are one of the most popular genres among gamers. Because of this, the range of launches scheduled for 2021 is extensive, see that there is a new generation of consoles ready to receive news for their respective audiences. Check out the list of the 10 most anticipated action games for this year:

Far Cry 6

One of the most awarded franchises in recent times will win a new chapter this year. Announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, the game should be released between April and September, is said rumors leaked by Microsoft.

Far Cry 6 will have actor Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito, as the villain Anton Castillo. He will be a kind of dictator in the midst of a civil war in his country: Yara (who resembles Cuba).

Halo infinite

The most anticipated Microsoft exclusive title should arrive soon. Halo Infinite should have been released in 2020, but delays for development improvements have meant that the new Master Chief game will only show up this year.

The game will mark the return of Master Chief as the protagonist. He will need to fight War Chief Escharum, leader of the Banished, in search of a Halo ring in possession of the villain. In addition to the campaign, several game modes will be available, with rumors pointing to a Battle Royale.

Dying Light 2

Presented at E3 2018, Dying Light 2 can finally be released in 2021. Although we have not yet confirmed the date, rumors point that the launch is still in 2021, including the right to a special edition with a figurine and art book.

The sequel to the game launched in 2015 promises to bring cutting edge graphics and improved gameplay. The title was highly praised for mixing elements of Parkour with those of first person games, all in a hostile environment that gets even more dangerous when night falls.

Battlefield 6

Although it has not yet been officially announced, the flood of rumors point to the launch of Battlefield 6 this year. And according to these rumors, the game would be a kind of soft reboot, with a modern setting and confrontations as seen in Battlefield. 3.

There are also still many doubts about the game’s platforms. Remember that Battlefield 4 was one of the first games for the old generation of consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, but it also had versions for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Announced in 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo looks forward to being the latest creation from Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil and The Evil Within. Although distributed by Bethesda (recently acquired by Microsoft), the game will be released only for PS5 and PC.

The story revolves around strange disappearances that affect the population of Tokyo. It is up to you to discover the source and cleanse the city of a strange new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral skills, you will face the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before.