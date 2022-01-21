The 4 Great Objectives Of Xbox After The Purchase Of Activision

Xbox celebrates the arrival of old IP from Activision Blizzard, such as Guitar Hero, and is committed to improving the company’s internal situation. The purchase agreement of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for 68,700 million dollars has gone around the world. Although the transaction will not close until mid-2023, the arrival of some 10,000 workers, a multitude of licenses such as Call of Duty and a dozen subsidiary studios show the opportunity to start from scratch; from cleaning up a company injured by cases of labor and sexual abuse to the recovery of forgotten licenses or in low hours. Those are some of the great goals of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and future CEO of Microsoft Gaming, the label that will embrace Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft wants to bring back classic Activision Blizzard sagas on Xbox

In an extensive interview published by The Washington Post, Phil Spencer has pointed out the main challenges that await his corporation once what is the largest economic transaction in the video game world and the largest Microsoft operation in its 46-year history is closed ( LinkedIn was acquired for $26.2 billion, the first of which is managing a huge number of licenses, both active and inactive intellectual property.

Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot or World of Warcraft enter the first of the lists; however, what about those other sagas currently in the pipeline? Spencer has mentioned the following: King’s Quest, Guitar Hero and HeXen. During these first days, the community has expressed its desire for the return of Tony Hawk with a new installment on social networks; same with Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.

The commitment to provide more resources and support for studies

Toys for Bob, after the phenomenal Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, went on to serve as a support studio for Call of Duty. “We look forward to working with them when the deal closes to make sure we have the resources to work on franchises that I’ve loved since my childhood,” says Spencer, aware that those studios want to get back to working on iconic franchises. “I am looking forward to having these conversations. I really think it’s about giving resources and increasing capacity.”