The 4 biggest flops of recent times and the actors who starred in them

When The King: Eternal Monarch starring the famous South Korean star Lee Min Ho began to receive very bad reviews from the public in his country when it was released in 2020 and although his international audience did not fully support this negative measurement, he has called the attention of which other K-Dramas have recently suffered from the same problem despite being supported by huge budgets and featuring famous performers.

Seobok and Sea of ​​Tranquility with Gong Yoo

Although both productions, one film (Seobok) and the other in the series format for the Netflix platform (Sea of ​​Tranquility), were starred by one of the South Korean actors with the largest international production, Gong Yoo leading a talented cast of performers, apparently they didn’t have enough of an impact that was originally expected when they debuted 8 months apart.

Seobok premiered in April 2021, directed by Lee Yong Joo with the promise that it would present an interesting story on screen with the added value of the participation of the handsome and talented Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum leading its cast. In Seo Bok, Gong Yoo played the role of a former intelligence agent named Ki Heon who takes on a mission that may be the last of his life. While Park Bo Gum plays Seobok, the first cloned human being developed in secret.

On the other hand, Mar de la Tranquilidad (The Silent Sea) premiered internationally on the Netflix platform on December 24, 2021 with great expectations since, in addition to its interesting plot about a group of astronauts traveling to the moon to explore a abandoned base, also had an all-star cast besides Gong Yoo, such as Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Sung Wook, and Kim Sun Young, among others. Although the results of both Seobok in box office collection and The Silent Sea in Netflix audience measurements were not bad, they did not become the success that was expected, especially with an artist of the level of Gong Yoo as the protagonist.

Bad and Crazy with Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon

Released with great expectations in December of last year, one of the biggest attractions of Bad and Crazy was the leading role of the famous Lee Dong Wook, who returned to the screen after starring in the successful K-Drama Tale of the Nine Tailed and remembered by other famous productions like Goblin (starring Gong Yoo); who is also accompanied by Wi Ha Joon who had just appeared as part of the cast of the global Netflix phenomenon, The Squid Game.

Bad and Crazy revolves around a detective named Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook), who despite being very competent at his job and having a good heart, his ethics as a law enforcement officer are highly questionable. As we watch him do anything to get a promotion in his jurisdiction, one day a mysterious man named K (Wi Ha Joon) suddenly bursts into his life, revealing himself to be a psychological disorder of the protagonist. Unfortunately, the K-Drama failed to obtain the expected public acceptance, to the point of considering a decline in the career of both artists.

Love in the city with Ji Chang Wook

Released in December 2020 on the Netflix platform, Love in the City, also known as Lovestruck In The City, is a K-Drama starring Ji Chang Wook accompanied by actress Kim Ji Won. An urban romantic drama whose first and only season told the love story between an honest and passionate architect unable to forget a woman who stole his heart and disappeared like a midsummer night’s dream. Although the expectations were very positive considering that Chang Wook came from successful productions such as “Empress Ki”, “Healer” and “Suspicious Partner”, this time the same did not happen. despite the reputation of the actor who some pointed out as having played a very simple character.