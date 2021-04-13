The 39 Steps: Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix miniseries

The 39 Steps: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch was recently confirmed by Netflix as the protagonist of his new miniseries. The 39 Steps will be a new adaptation of the novel of the same name by John Buchan, originally published in 1915.

According to information from the international press, the streaming platform ensured major investments in production. The details, however, are still quite scarce. But it is worth mentioning that the filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock had already released a film based on Buchan’s book in 1935 – being his first adaptation.

It is not known if the miniseries will be directly inspired by the classic film by the master of suspense, but, it seems, Netflix should release episodes longer than usual. All of them are to be directed by Edward Berger.

The screenplays will be the responsibility of Mark L. Smith, who also wrote O Regresso, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, in 2015.

The 39 Steps: original novel has already been taken to the cinema three times

In addition to the Hitchcock film, the novel by John Buchan underwent two other cinematographic adaptations – in 1959 and 1978 -, in addition to a telefilm released in 2008 by the BBC.

The plot features agent Richard Hannay, who has an important mission: to prevent a group of international spies from stealing military secrets. However, after being accused of murder, the character is forced to flee while trying to clear his name and unravel the broad conspiracy that is involved.

Among Benedict Cumberbatch’s most recent works is his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Stephen Strange, Doctor Strange.

Recently, the actor finished filming the third Spider-Man film and is expected to return to the character soon for his character’s second solo film.

Let’s wait for more news!