The 31 series and movies Netflix deletes this week

As with all VOD and similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month. But just as they add, they also remove, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform from this month. Some are no longer there and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why Netflix Checks Out Content Every Month
But why are Netflix series and movies being removed? The platform obtains series and movie licenses from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “We do our best to keep the content you want to watch, but we acquired license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie you like is no longer available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is nearing completion. Every time a series or movie is due to expire, we evaluate whether or not to renew using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content. ”
Series and Movies retiring this week
A list very focused on ‘Bollywood’ content, fans of Indian cinema are going to miss several films this week, in which Netflix also withdraws films such as Pulp Fiction, Chis Nolan’s Batman, The Godfather saga, the Warcraft: The Origin -based on the mega popular video game saga Warcraft-, or the lesbian drama Below her mouth:
- The Blue Umbrella
- The dark knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Return to the Blue Lake
- Gladiator (1992)
- Operation Style
- Hotel for dogs
- The rite
- The Smurfs
- Fashion
- Ghost (Beyond love)
- Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
- Thank you
- Joker (2012)
- Rowdy Rathore
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Guzaarish
- Highway
- Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)
- The Bomb
- Love story
- Christine
- Super smoked
- Top spin
- Unbeaten
- The Perfect Women
- Proud Mary
- Breakfast with diamonds
- Dinner
- Tamasha
- Main aurr Mrs. Khanna
- Basanti’s rang
- Mohenjo Daro
- Squeal Party
- Baaggi
- Fitoor
- I Hate Luv Storys
- Khosla Ka Ghosla
- Vroomiz
- Fiza
- APEX: The Story of Hypercar
- Savage Dog
- Legion
- Giants to victory
- Bad Girls 2
- Stepfather
- Pulp fiction
- Anarkali of Aarah
- Bride by Contract
- The two faces of truth
- PK
- Raajneeti
- Tees Maar Khan
- 2 States
- Haider
- Below her Mouth