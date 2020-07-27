The 31 series and movies Netflix deletes this week

As with all VOD and similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month. But just as they add, they also remove, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform from this month. Some are no longer there and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why Netflix Checks Out Content Every Month

But why are Netflix series and movies being removed? The platform obtains series and movie licenses from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “We do our best to keep the content you want to watch, but we acquired license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie you like is no longer available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is nearing completion. Every time a series or movie is due to expire, we evaluate whether or not to renew using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content. ”

Series and Movies retiring this week

A list very focused on ‘Bollywood’ content, fans of Indian cinema are going to miss several films this week, in which Netflix also withdraws films such as Pulp Fiction, Chis Nolan’s Batman, The Godfather saga, the Warcraft: The Origin -based on the mega popular video game saga Warcraft-, or the lesbian drama Below her mouth:

The Blue Umbrella

The dark knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Return to the Blue Lake

Gladiator (1992)

Operation Style

Hotel for dogs

The rite

The Smurfs

Fashion

Ghost (Beyond love)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Thank you

Joker (2012)

Rowdy Rathore

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

7 Khoon Maaf

Guzaarish

Highway

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

The Bomb

Love story

Christine

Super smoked

Top spin

Unbeaten

The Perfect Women

Proud Mary

Breakfast with diamonds

Dinner

Tamasha

Main aurr Mrs. Khanna

Basanti’s rang

Mohenjo Daro

Squeal Party

Baaggi

Fitoor

I Hate Luv Storys

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Vroomiz

Fiza

APEX: The Story of Hypercar

Savage Dog

Legion

Giants to victory

Bad Girls 2

Stepfather

Pulp fiction

Anarkali of Aarah

Bride by Contract

The two faces of truth

PK

Raajneeti

Tees Maar Khan

2 States

Haider

Below her Mouth



