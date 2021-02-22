The 3 most shocking moments for fans in the show

The Vikings series has a long list of moments when fans experienced dramatic stories, with story changes that made a deep modification to the History Channel series, before the end. But some of them left a mark that many cannot forget.

The murder of Athelstan

In Vikings season 3, one of the most lovable characters is killed while praying. Athelstan (George Blagden) was a former monk turned Viking. He becomes close friends with Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) over the years, and they learn a lot from each other despite Ragnar kidnapping him.

Athelstan is constantly trying to find his faith and find out what he believes in as he finds himself in the middle of two worlds and religions. He helps Ragnar achieve his goals, but his friendship causes jealousy in Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), who has always suspected Athelstan.

As Athelstan prays, Floki enters and kills him with an ax after thinking that the gods have told him to spill blood. It’s a truly shocking moment, and one that changes Ragnar forever. He loses his friend and it is a difficult situation for fans to understand, as he was a beloved character and the loss of him is felt immensely.

Bjorn Ironside is stabbed

In the Vikings season 6 midseason finale, Ragnar’s eldest son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), is stabbed as he fights the Rus who have come to invade Scandinavia. It’s a shocking and unexpected moment because it looks like Ivar stabs him, although he’s supposed to be somewhere else at the time.

It’s a fatal wound for Bjorn, and one that fans didn’t see coming. He eventually takes his place as the ruler of Kattegat back from Ivar, and is stabbed as he fights to defend his home and people.

However, Bjorn has a plan. Rumors have spread to the Rus that he is already dead, although he is seriously injured. He meets the Rus head-on before battle, riding his horse in his armor. Seeing him alive terrifies the Rus, who believe that he is already dead. When he is shot by three arrows, he still raises his sword, gathering his troops for battle, defeating the Rus and sending them into retreat.

Ragnar is killed by King Aelle

The most shocking Viking moment is possibly the death of King Ragnar. After a devastating defeat in Paris with Rollo’s obstacle (Clive Standen) going against his brother Ragnar, he disappears for several years.

But he eventually returns and returns to Wessex to exact revenge on the destroyed settlement there. With a skeletal crew of men and his son Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), Ragnar makes a plan for King Ecbert (Linus Roache) to hand him over to King Aelle (Ivan Kaye), who throws him into a pit of snakes, who kills he.

Ragnar knows that his children will take revenge on the kings of England for his death, and Ivar can go home to bring them the news, which is part of Ragnar’s plan of revenge. The sons of Ragnar bring the Great Heathen Army, which takes revenge for his death. It’s exactly what Ragnar hoped would happen, and nothing in England is ever the same after this.