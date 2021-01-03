The 3 most promising indies coming in 2021

New year, new indies. Here we show you the 3 most promising indie games of 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

We live the best moment in the history of indie. Works like Undertale, Inside, Hollow Knight, Celeste, Disco Elysium and Hades compete head-to-head with the great triple-A releases at every GOTY gala. Its quality no longer surprises anyone, since the torrent of creativity and innovation that comes from indie dev is incessant.

In the last year alone, at MeriStation we have recommended more than 60 invaluable indies. Some known to all and others more humble, but always surprising. After a year that has given us works such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Spiritfarer, Spelunky 2 and many other essentials, there are more than enough reasons to look to 2021 with more optimism than ever. And that is what we intend with this article: to overflow with enthusiasm your wishlists for 2021. The year that we have just released has infinite joys for us and here we have selected the 10 most promising joyindies.

Saber (Shedworks)

It’s not the first time we’ve included Sable on these types of lists, but this year we have a hunch. Announced in 2018, the work of Shedworks seems closer and closer to its launch and at MeriStation we trust that the big day will arrive throughout 2021. We are not lacking in reasons. Sable promises a huge open world to explore at our leisure and solve its puzzles.

Far from following the umpteenth Ubiplantilla for his sandbox idea, this indie bets on a unique formula. Without fighting and with an aesthetic that is indebted to the best Studio Ghibli, Sable will put us in the shoes of a young woman who must overcome an initiation rite by recovering a mask for her clan. There is not much more information on her argument, but there is on how to approach it. Sable promises freedom and many, many interconnected micro-stories — but not linear; we decide the order — which help us to better understand their world and their characters. Or put another way, small plot pieces to tell a bigger story. A proposal as attractive as the artistic section of it, right? We are also looking forward to it for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS and Xbox Series.

Eastward (Pixpil)

Eastward wears the Chucklefish seal and for that alone it already deserves to appear in any list with a minimum of good taste. The Chinese studio Pixpil has been making our mouths water for years with one of the most attractive and detailed pixel-arts of recent years. Everything indicated that this ARPG would come out in 2020, but the pandemic altered everyone’s plans. Also from Pixpil, which was forced to delay the premiere of Eastward while workers were unable to work normally due to sanitary restrictions in Shanghai. Now that we are more familiar with the working conditions imposed by covid-19, Pixpil is in a position to say that Eastward will arrive at our computers and consoles in 2021. And at MeriStation we can only celebrate it.

Although Eastward’s pixelated aesthetic is its most striking component, this indie has many more arguments to dazzle us. Your story, for example. Here we are told the story of a near future in which humanity is experiencing its worst crisis – pandemic vibes – and the population has been reduced to alarming numbers. A miner, John, discovers a girl named Sam deep in a secret facility and decides to help her. There he begins an emotional journey to discover the origin of the girl and reveal the mystery of some strange beasts that attack cities without leaving anything in their path. Mystery, pixel-art and a very zeldera action are the plots of an indie that captivated us from the first moment we saw it. And it sure does the same with you as soon as you can play it throughout 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Windows and Mac.

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)

The year that begins will also be very stimulating for Dev in Spain. After the recent success of works like Blasphemous, Temtem, Moonlighter and Call of the Sea, in 2021 there is a native indie called to take the baton. We refer to Endling: Extinction is Forever, a three-dimensional sidescroller by the Barcelona-based Herobeat Studios. In it we handle the mother of the last litter of foxes on the planet. This is how bad our future looks in an indie that entrusts us with the mission of avoiding predators and finding food and shelter to survive and raise our three cubs. His commitment to the environment is evident, as is the beauty of his graphics.

Without a doubt, Endling: Extinction is Forever is one of the most interesting Spanish indies that 2021 has in store for us. Surely it has also captivated you and you are looking forward to it arriving on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch throughout 2021.



