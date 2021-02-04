The 3 most popular Nintendo Switch games on Nuuvem

In 2021, Nuuvem entered into an exclusive partnership with Nintendo to publish, on its platform, several titles for the Nintendo Switch video game and for the Nintendo 3DS handheld. The initiative came to bring gamers closer to the Japanese giant, celebrating the national production of the console, the location in PT-BR and one of the most important years in the history of the brand, especially taking into account the current generation of video games.

And as it couldn’t be missing, Nuuvem arrived with a huge catalog of services for Nintendo fans, bringing digital codes for Nintendo Online subscriptions of 3 and 12 months, in addition to games belonging to the publisher’s biggest franchises, including the Zelda game, Super Mario, Pokémon and many others.

In this article, we present the top 5 most popular games on Nuuvem to you who are in doubt about what to play on your Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, players experience the definitive version of the automotive franchise featuring Super Mario characters, featuring countless new circuits and remastering of classics, now with cutting-edge graphics and new tracks. The game supports up to four players in local multiplayer and features online modes, taking participants on challenging and fun adventures with new attack items, new runners and more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the best games of 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons improves everything that has been implemented during the franchise’s years of history, bringing captivating mechanics and visuals that promise to entertain players for hours. In the new Animal Crossing game, players must take care and manage their own island, building residences, collecting resources, interacting with scenarios and NPCs, personalizing their hero and in an unprecedented way connecting to a vast online universe where it is possible to visit the islands of friends and help them perform various actions.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A great choice for those who don’t know what to play, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest crossover in the gaming world and features hundreds of iconic Nintendo video game characters and other brands and franchises, resulting in countless combat possibilities, special skills and unique settings with references to Castlevania, Donkey Kong, Super Mario Odyssey and others . The game also features online modes and battles up to 4 x 4, with several options to make the fun even more intense.