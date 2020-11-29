The $ 233 Billion Guggenheim Buys $ 500 Million Bitcoin

Guggenheim Partners, which has a total of $ 233 billion in assets under its management, has rolled up its sleeves to enter the cryptocurrency market. Guggenheim Funds Trust, operating under Partners, announced that it is considering purchasing $ 500 million of Bitcoin (BTC) with its application to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the USA.

The Guggenheim Funds Trust has filed a new application with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US financial regulator. In his application, Guggenheim stated that he plans to allocate 10 percent of a fund called the Macro Opportunities Fund under his control to Bitcoin (BTC).

Can buy $ 500 million of Bitcoin

Data transferred by Fidelity shows that the Macro Opportunities Fund under the Guggenheim is worth $ 5 billion. Guggenheim executives plan to buy Bitcoin with $ 500 million of it.

According to the CoinDesk report, the giant name of Wall Street wants to realize this investment move through Grayscale. Grayscale serving institutional investors and affiliated with Digital Currency Group; He manages the trusts of several different cryptocurrencies, among them Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to Grayscale’s post on November 28, the company has $ 9 billion in Bitcoin trust; There is over $ 1.3 billion in the Ethereum trust. The total value of cryptocurrencies under company management is $ 10.8 billion.

Won’t buy Bitcoin directly

The price of Bitcoin, which fell from $ 19,200 to $ 16,500 during the week, started to rise rapidly yesterday evening. The BTC / USD chart, which first exceeded $ 17,700, continued this momentum in the following hours and rose above $ 18,000.

The purchase of Bitcoin by investors like Paul Tudor Jones had a positive impact on the market. This move of the Guggenheim, which has $ 233 billion in management, was also welcomed in the industry. Meanwhile, some cryptocurrency followers brought up this statement in the company’s petition to the SEC:

“The investment that the Fund (Grayscale) plans to make in the Bitcoin trust will be realized through a subsidiary company registered in the Canary Islands. The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrencies directly or indirectly, other than the investment in the Grayscale trust. ”

Based on this statement, people asked why the Guggenheim did not buy BTC directly. One of the answers to this question was that it was due to legal restrictions. A social media user gave the following comment, giving an example of a gold investment:

“Institutional investors go and invest in gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) rather than buying physical gold because they don’t want to deal with the custody aspect of the business. The same goes for Bitcoin. ”.



