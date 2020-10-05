The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine found its winners

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, who contributed to the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Nobel Committee Chairman Thomas Perlmann announced in Stockholm that US virologists Alter and Rice and British scientist Houghton were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine “for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus”.

Thanks to the discovery of scientists, it was stated that very sensitive blood tests for the virus are available today, and these have eliminated hepatitis cases after blood transfusion in many parts of the world.

It is stated that this year’s Nobel prize in medicine has a different meaning due to the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, which reveals how important medical research is for societies and economies.

400 thousand people die every year due to this virus

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 70 million cases of hepatitis in the world and 400 thousand people die each year due to this virus.

Hepatitis is said to be the main cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded in 2019 to William G. Kaelin and Gregg L. Semenza of the United States and to Peter J. Ratcliffe of the UK for their contributions to the medical world with their work in the field of cells.

Only 12 out of 111 awards went to women

111 Nobel Prizes in Medicine have been awarded since 1901. Twelve of the winners were women.

The youngest winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine was Frederick G. Banting, 32, for the discovery of insulin in 1923.

87-year-old Peyton Rous, who received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1966 by finding ‘viruses that cause tumors’, went down in history as the oldest scientist to receive the award.



