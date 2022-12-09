The 20-year-old Striker Is Enjoying a “Great Opportunity” to Play Alongside The Liverpool Trio.

For young Liverpool player Leighton Stewart, the training camp in Dubai this month is a “great opportunity” to learn, in particular, from three first—team players.

Stewart was part of the academy cohort called up for the Reds’ trip to the United Arab Emirates, where preparations were underway before friendly matches against Lyon and Milan.

At the moment, this is an impressive campaign for the 20-year-old footballer, which included a debut at the adult level in the third round of the Carabao Cup, defeating Derby.

There were also seven goals and three assists in 11 games for the youth ranks, with Stewart picking up where he left off after an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruined the previous season.

“I think the first half of the season was positive for me,” he said in an interview with LFCTV.

Along with the likes of Bobby Clarke, Luke Chambers, Ben Doak, Jarrell Kuansa, Jake Kane and Melkam Frauendorf, Stewart got the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp during this break.

“It’s a great experience for us to play here with the first team,” he continued.

“Obviously there are quite a few of us, we know each other and we go around the first team and try to learn from them.”

For a player of his profile, Stewart has identified three players from whom he wants to absorb everything.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from people like Mo, Bobby and Diaz,” Scouser said.

“These are the players who play in my position, so I’m going to take everything I can from them, take it and try to apply it in my game.”

As an orthodox number 9, it would certainly be beneficial for Stewart to use aspects of Roberto Firmino’s game to improve his own, along with the qualities that Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz bring to wider positions.

His next chance could come against Lyon on Sunday, when he is likely to start from the bench before being given a few minutes to impress.

“I have to strive to get more opportunities for the first team,” he added, “try to show what I am capable of in the games that I have and take advantage of my opportunity.”

The competition for places in Klopp’s attack is very high: Diogo Hota is also in Dubai as he continues to recover from injury, and Darwin Nunez will join him next week.

But Stewart has the right mindset when it comes to this break, because the challenge itself is a chance to attract the attention of the coach.