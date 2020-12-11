The 18 Biggest Risks for DeFi Investors

There are a number of non-financial risks in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, according to a report published by cryptocurrency data research firm BraveNewCoin. What are the 18 major risks for DeFi investors with a technical framework rather than the financial area?

Cryptocurrency data research platform BraveNewCoin (BNC) published a report on the risks in decentralized finance (DeFi) in November. BraveNewCoin focused on technical risks for DeFi rather than financial risks in the report. There has also been a large investor base for DeFi coins, which literally exploded in 2020. As stated in the report prepared by BNC analyst Xavier Meegan, what are the 18 important factors that could pose a risk to the DeFi investor?

Important factors that could pose a risk for DeFi investors

The decentralized financial sector ranked first in the report as the decentralized risk scalability. While many DeFi platforms saw record levels in September, the network clogged with high transaction fees and unrealizable transactions; It both disappointed DeFi investors and caused some DeFi protocols to malfunction.

For the DeFi investor, 7 of the 18 biggest risks are security risks. In the report, security risks are examined under 7 separate sub-headings, and it is once again revealed how important security is for DeFi investors. Vulnerabilities arising from smart contracts, which are considered among these security risks, may explain the cyber attacks experienced by many DeFi protocols witnessed throughout this year.

Another risk for the DeFi world is shown as the oracle factor. Oracle’s can create misperceptions on the infantry by manipulating information from a smart contract, vendor, or anyone who wants to perform a cyber attack.

According to the report, the design and connectivity problems in decentralized finance protocols can make the platform vulnerable to hacking attacks. It is stated that the money Lego (money Lego) concept, which comes from the interconnectivity factor in the DeFi ecosystem, can make projects more vulnerable.

Another risk highlighted in the report is the centralized management factor in DeFi protocols. When DeFi platforms are controlled by a central institution or whales, it can cause various problems for investors, such as in Uniswap’s first governance vote.

The report addresses many other risks, such as economic incentives, financial ignorance and regulatory risks. In the report, the DeFi area is likened to a minefield and the last item is called “risk finding risk”.



