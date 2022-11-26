The 17-year-old Scored The First Ever Goal, But Liverpool U18 Lost The Merseyside Derby

After a three-week break, Liverpool under-18s returned on Saturday, but lost 2-1 to Everton.

Everton U18 2-1 Liverpool U18

Premier League Under 18, Finch Farm

November 26 , 2022

Goals: Sheriff 37′, Ebere 86′; Kelly 90+4′

After travelling to Portugal for the Algarve Cup during a break in the World Cup, the Under-18s returned to their normal duties this week, visiting Everton in a mini-derby in Merseyside.

Manager Mark Bridge-Wilkinson made only one substitution in the team that drew 1-1 in a friendly with Luton Town a week earlier, with Lewis Koumas dropping out, probably playing for the under-21 team on Friday.

In his place was Jayden Danns, who led the line on a difficult day for the young Reds.

Luke Hewitson, who replaced No. 1 goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, made a series of impressive saves to keep Everton at bay early on, including one that nullified Kobi Ebere’s effort on the post.

But Everton took the lead eight minutes before the break, and Martin Sheriff took advantage of the defenders’ mistake, finishing the score well and making the score 1-0.

Liverpool rallied in the second half as they directed more goals at Trent Kone-Doherty on the left flank, with a midfield pair of Michael Laffey and Tommy Pilling taking over.

They also almost equalized the score thanks to left-back Francis Guillaume, but the 16-year-old was able to get into the frame only with a good attempt.

Then Everton increased the gap to two goals, and Ebere, who was prevented in the first half, realized the ball after a devastating break from the hosts, negating the excellent work of the young Reds.

17-year-old midfielder Kyle Kelly still had time for the first ever goal among the under-18s, but because of the added time it was not enough to save the result.

Liverpool Under-18s: Hewitson; Davidson, Miles, Samuels, Gima; Pilling, Laffy (Pennington, 84), Kelly; Young, Kone-Doherty (Gift 81 ‘), Dunns

Unused substitutes: Morana, Giblin, Pitt.

Next match: Sunderland (D) — Premier League Under 18 — Saturday, December 3, 12:30 (GMT)