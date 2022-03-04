The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox And PC (March 4-6)

PS5: Here we round up the best discounts you can take advantage of over the next few days on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. One more week, from FreeGameTips we offer you the best video game deals available on the digital portals of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles (Steam and Epic Games Store). In this case, the weekend of March 4 to 6, 2022 leaves us with really interesting discounts in which, as always, when making the selection we have prioritized low prices with good value for money.

It is very difficult for us not to recommend Jak and Daxter tetralogy for PS4 and PS5 (remastered editions of the three original installments plus Jak X) for 19.99 euros (half price) or The Last of Us Part 2 with a 50% discount. discount; an absolute must.

On the other hand, DOOM (2016) is for 9.99 euros in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the truth is that it is a more than competent port. It Takes Two with a 60% discount is an ideal opportunity to discover one of the best (for many the GOTY) video games of 2021. Finally, we highlight the Star Wars Triple Bundle on the Epic Games Store, which brings with it Star Wars: Squadrons , Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for less than 30 euros. And you, what offer do you choose?

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

F1 2021 for 13.99 euros (80% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

It Takes Two for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X | S for 27.99 euros (65% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

The Last of Us Part 2 for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Jak and Daxter Collection for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Resident Evil 3 for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

DOOM (2016) for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Rune Factory 4 Special for 19.49 euros (35% discount)

No More Heroes for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam, Epic Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 for 9.99 euros (80% discount) – Steam

Hades for 13.64 euros (35% discount) – Steam

Star Wars Triple Bundle (Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition) for 29.69 euros (67% discount) – Epic Games Store