The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox And PC (March 25-27)

Game: We review the best discounts this weekend in March on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Digital bargains. We have reached the weekend, and as usual at FreeGameTips, we are going to review the best possible offers that we have found on the digital portals of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam or Epic Games Store). We are approaching the end of March, there are great releases on all platforms, but it never hurts to update our game collections with discounts as succulent as those we can see from time to time on the digital portals of the main companies. Let’s learn about some of the best deals available on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam and the Epic Games Store (weekend of March 25-27, 2022).

On Xbox it is monothematic: Resident Evil. The entire saga is on offer from the Xbox Store, a truly interesting opportunity to get hold of those deliveries that we still don’t have. On PlayStation, the Mega March continues until the end of the month. This time we highlight such interesting works as Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 22 or the curious World of Final Fantasy, which drops 60% compared to its usual price.

On Nintendo Switch, the promotion of independent games leads us to unhesitatingly recommend games as important to their respective studios and genres as GRIS, the refreshing OlliOlli World, or The Messenger. Essentials. Finally, on PC we highlight the promotion of Square Enix with works like Dragon Quest XI or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with great sales.

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

Resident Evil 2 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 3 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount

Resident Evil 7 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5 and PS4 for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

FIFA 22 for PS5 for 27.99 euros (65% discount)

World of Final Fantasy for 9.99 euros (60% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

OlliOlli World for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

GRAY for 5.09 euros (70% discount)

The Messenger for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Streets of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam, Epic Games)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 29.99 euros (50% discount) on Steam

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a lost past – Definitive Edition for 25.99 euros (35% discount) on Steam