The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox and PC (March 18-20)

Games: We’re looking for the best deals this weekend in March on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Great discounts. As we do every week, once Friday arrives it’s time to take a look at the digital portals of all platforms and collect the best possible offers for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. In this specific case, we offer you the 15 best offers that we have seen in the stores of said consoles on PC. We are sure that many of these bargains may interest you; there is a lot of quality at low prices in this selection. Without further ado, we are going to review some of the best offers currently available on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam and the Epic Games Store (weekend of March 18-20, 2022).

We start with Xbox platforms, with the Batman: Return to Arkham collection —including Akrham Asylum and Arkham City—, essential if you haven’t played them yet; or Sayonara Wild Hearts, an independent gem from 2019 in the form of a music album turned into a video game. If we go to PlayStation, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD for less than 12 seems like a great opportunity, while Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for also 11.99 euros is one of those collections that we can’t help but recommend.

Finally, on consoles, we end up with Nintendo Switch, which at the moment has lowered many great independent titles. To name just a few of the not so well known ones, believe us that TOEM, a photography video game, and A Short Hike, a pure adventure of discovery, are works that fascinated us. On Steam, Capcom is the great protagonist of the week’s offers. Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter World are at a bargain price. The best of their respective sagas.

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

Batman: Return to Arkham for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.79 euros (40% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5 and PS4 for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection for 21.99 euros (45% discount)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

Hades for 16.24 euros (35% discount)

Loop Hero for 11.24 euros (25% discount)

Bastion for 2.49 euros (80% discount)

TOEM for 12.59 euros (30% discount)

A Short Hike for 4.89 euros (30% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam)

Resident Evil Village for 29.99 euros (50% discount) – Steam

Monster Hunter World for 14.99 euros (50% discount) – Steam