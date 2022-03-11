The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox And PC (March 11-13)

Games: We collect the best discounts that you can take advantage of in the coming days on the PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam and the Epic Games Store. As is tradition in FreeGameTips, every Friday we bring you the best possible offers from the digital stores of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. At the gates of this weekend in March, surely many of you plan to enjoy a good game session; either with the latest release that you have added to your library or with some bargain that you have not been able to pass up. After checking the most outstanding promotions for this weekend (March 11-13), we leave you below some of the best offers currently available on PS Store, Xbox Store, eShop, Steam and Epic Games Store.

We start with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for Xbox, which for 9.99 euros seems like a great promotion to get into or rediscover the celebrated Gearbox saga. In Sony territory, the PlayStation Indies promotion invites us to recommend Streets of Rage 4, OlliOlli World, Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition and Kena: Bridge of Spirits; all of them essential within their genre. If you look at the Nintendo Switch, Ghostrunner is 60% off. Finally, on PC we would like to recommend the idiosyncratic and particular Sable, which with the latest patches has been fantastic. Highly recommended.

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for 25.49 euros (70% discount)

Watch Dogs 2 for 15.99 euros (80% discount)

XCOM 2 Collection for 4.49 euros (95% discount)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

Streets of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

OlliOlli World for PS5 and PS4 for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition for 7.34 euros (50% discount)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5 and PS4 for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

Ghostrunner for Nintendo Switch for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX for Nintendo Switch for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam, Epic Games)

Saber for PC for 16.24 euros (35% discount) – Steam

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for PC for 5.99 euros (70% discount) – Steam

Mafia: Definitive Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount) – Epic Games

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 19.79 euros (67% discount) – Epic Games