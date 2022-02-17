The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox and PC (February 17-20)

PS5: We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available over the next few days on all major platforms. We are about to reach the weekend and it is time to take the controller and enjoy video games. As usual, different platforms offer different offers and irresistible bargains, so if you have a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch or a PC (Steam), you can discover a selection of discounted titles , which we break down in the following lines.

One of the protagonists of the offers is Nintendo Switch, which although it has announced the closure of the Wii U and 3DS stores by the end of March 2023, it has a good assortment of discounted products in the hybrid. In addition to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, productions such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or Super Bomberman R are also available.

On the rest of the consoles there are games as interesting as Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection or the Phoenix Wright compilation.

The 15 best deals on consoles and PC

PlayStation

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5 for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Demon’s Souls for PS5 for 49.59 euros (38% discount)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

The Witcher 3 GOTY for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Xbox

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Hotline Miami Collection for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

PC (Steam)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Prey for 7.49 euros (75% discount)