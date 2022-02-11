The 15 Best Deals Of The Week On PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox And PC (February 11-13)

PS5: We select some of the best offers available during the weekend on all platforms. Another weekend of deals on consoles and PC. Nintendo Switch has launched the February Festival, which incorporates sales on both first party titles and external companies. Sony has not been left behind and also has a good assortment of games at a reduced price, even for less than 15 euros. Meanwhile, Microsoft offers its own bargains, as does Steam on PC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has announced an ambitious expansion plan that will add legendary circuits from previous titles in the saga, although remastered for the occasion. Taking advantage of this situation, Nintendo has lowered it for a limited time. Games like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Borderlands 3 or Watch Dogs: Legion appear on other platforms.

The 15 best deals on consoles and PC

PlayStation

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 for 59.99 euros (25% discount)

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Battlefield V for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Xbox

Borderlands 3 for 17.49 euros (before 69.99 euros)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition for 49.99 euros (before 99.99 euros)

Watch Dogs: Legion for 23.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker for 9.49 euros (before 94.98 euros)

PC (Steam)

Civilization 6 for 29.81 euros (86% discount)

FIFA 22 for 23.99 euros (60% discount)

Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Monster Hunter Rise for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Splatoon 2 for 39.99 euros (33% discount)