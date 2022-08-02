The 14 Best Teen Dramas Worth Watching on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is as good as any other day to stay at home and watch countless heartbreaking and blush-worthy Korean dramas. K-dramas have become well known for their romantic storylines. Some of their most popular revolve around teen love and drama. Although it’s fun to watch adults fall in love, it’s even more enjoyable to see how teenage love blossoms out of a simple hobby.

Teen stories also have a comical but serious drama. Maybe the best friend also falls in love with the girl or the main character. In some cases, the leading girl may be bullied by others. What if their love was just a game? Seeing other relationships blossom amid the turmoil and school drama is perfect for the annual day of love.

Updated by Jom Elauria on August 2, 2022: Thanks to streaming websites, fans of Korean dramas can easily quench their thirst for innocent puppy love. In recent years, more and more Korean dramas have become available to a global audience as Netflix and Viki expand their library of Korean dramas, which includes popular shows such as “Squid Game” and “Goblin”. But which of the Korean dramas with high drama and romance are the most interesting?

Ma Boy (2012)

Ma Boy is a short K-drama with only about three episodes. In the series, a recovering cancer patient named Yang Gee-rim (Kim So-hyun) gets one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming a singer when she is accepted into an art school. As a bonus, her favorite idol is also studying at the same school.

Her life at school begins to get complicated when she meets her roommate Irene (Kim Sung-un), who has a huge secret: in fact, she is a boy who is saving money for her debut as a dancer, getting a job as a model as a girl. Ma Boy is a fun and carefree drama with charming characters and a cute novel.

The 1997 answer (2012)

Reply 1997 focuses on a group of friends and their lives in the nineties. At the same time, the show also features scenes of them reuniting in high school now. The main character of the show is Song Shi-won (Jung Eun-ji), who is shown as an immature teenager obsessed with a boy band.

Reply 1997 is one of the few Korean drama shows featuring LGBTQ+ characters. He is praised for the variety of characters and meaningful storylines. Many viewers also found the show mundane and did a great job of capturing nostalgia for the nineties.

Puberty Medley (2013)

Also known by its alternative name, Adolescence Medley, Puberty Medley is a Korean drama show that focuses on the lives of high school students in rural areas. The puberty medley follows Choi Jung-woo (Kwak Dong-yeon), who embarrasses himself after picking a fight with his senior and asking a girl out on a date at his school, thinking he will soon transfer back to school in the city. However, he finds out that plans have changed and that he has to hold out until graduation.

The audience received the film “Potpourri” well thanks to the nostalgic coming-of-age plot and sharp narration.

At Eighteen (2019)

As in most Korean dramas that take place at school, “At Eighteen” tells an interesting story of growing up. There are three main characters in the series. A lonely student who expresses his emotions poorly, a star student who wants to break out of his mother’s grip, and an ideal student who tries to appear strong, but is actually shy.

Romance in the series does not cause irritation at all and resembles the youthful love that most people experience in high school. The show resonated with viewers thanks to the skillful solution of problems such as social classes and bullying.

The Best Mistake (2019)

The Best Mistake show has a comic premise that will intrigue any viewer. The high school student had a dilemma. The other boy won’t leave her alone, and she comes up with the idea of declaring a random guy her fake boyfriend. This seems like a good plan, yet it’s not. She unknowingly chooses a bad boy from her school.

Feeling guilty for spreading rumors on social media, she spends time with him to apologize. As many of these stories go around, she begins to realize that he is much more than his wild facade. There is another problem in her environment. His best friend also seems to have secret feelings for her. Watching this drama will be the best mistake that viewers will make.

Cheeky, Go, Go (2015)

Sassy Go Go is also known as Cheer Up! The drama of 2015 still attracts viewers with its teenage romance. Among the romantic stories there is a story about friendship and misadventures. The action takes place in an elite high school in Seoul. As with many teen dramas, there are top academic 5% and students who barely score.

The main character is a member of a street dance club consisting of students who do poorly at school.