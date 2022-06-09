The 11 Best Jurassic World Dominion References to Jurassic Park

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Jurassic World Dominion

The release of Jurassic World Dominion marks the last entry in history, which began with Jurassic Park back in 1993. The sixth part of the series and the last in the “Jurassic World” trilogy shows how the heroes fight against the nefarious actions of BioSyn, contains many references to the first part. film.

They range from confirmations of what happened to Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm in the original park, to the presence of dinosaurs such as Dilophosaurus and Tyrannosaurus. It’s interesting to see how the references can be explicit or subtle hints of elements found in Jurassic Park, and longtime fans will undoubtedly enjoy checking out the best of them.

Ellie takes off her glasses

In one of the most famous scenes from Jurassic Park, Ellie took off her sunglasses when she was struck by dinosaurs. This became a recognizable character trait that was shown in Jurassic World Dominion during her first scene.

Here, Ellie was shocked by the arrival of thousands of locusts and slowly took off her glasses, imitating how she did it in the first movie. Even her expression was almost the same: Ellie showed shock at seeing something she never expected.

Alan’s performance at the dig

Alan’s first scene in Jurassic Park takes place at an excavation site where John Hammond walks in without warning. He seems to have a habit of receiving unexpected visitors, because the same thing happens to him in the Jurassic World Dominion when Ellie comes in.

This scene is a reference to Alan’s original introduction, along with the ongoing trend of him appearing at the dig, as he was also present at the opening of Jurassic Park III. Jurassic World Dominion also had a site similar to where Alan was present in the original movie.

Theme music from Jurassic Park

One of the ways Jurassic World has made the franchise better is by sticking to the elements that made the Jurassic Park series so successful. The theme music is a favorite among fans, and it appears when Alan is introduced.

This theme appears in many moments of the film, usually when Alan, Ellie and Jan appear on the screen. The use of the track for the original characters hints at their involvement in “Jurassic Park” to give a boost to the franchise.

Ellie’s interaction with Triceratops

The first dinosaur that Ellie interacts with personally is a triceratops in Jurassic Park, which she finds during her illness. Jurassic World Dominion didn’t have a sick dinosaur, but Ellie, who met triceratops upon arrival at the BioSyn facility, was the same.

Alan accompanying Ellie, along with the presence of staff with them, was also a tribute to the scene in Jurassic Park. It was a good way to confirm to viewers that Ellie remained the same as far as her core personality was concerned.

Ellie restarts the force

Ellie is easily among the bravest characters in the Jurassic Park series, since in the original film she ventured into the power supply room when the predators were on the hunt. She rebooted the system while they explained to her how to do it, which was repeated in the Jurassic World Dominion.

This time, Ellie helped Claire, who joined her in their quest to turn A.D.S. back so they could safely head to the helicopter. In the original, John Hammond was at the microphone, and in this recording, his role was played by Jan. Just like the first time, Ellie rebooted the system.

The Return of Lewis Dodgson

Social commentary about the dangers of greed is one way Jurassic Park holds up well today, and Lewis Dodgson is responsible for corrupting Dennis Nedry. Although he was played by another actor, Jurassic World Dominion referred to Dodgson’s machinations, making him the main antagonist.

Technically, he was the villain in Jurassic Park, as he made the whole conflict possible, which was put forward in favor of the Jurassic World Dominion. Dodgson’s attempts to use the genes of Macy and Beta once again confirmed his meanness in the series, connecting all the films together.

Ian Malcolm saves the others from the dinosaur

The arrival of the Tyrannosaurus rex in Jurassic Park revealed that Ian was playing the hero when he took out a flare to distract her from Alan and the kids. This act of heroism returned to Jurassic World Dominion, where Ian managed to pull off the same thing against Giganotosaurus.

When the characters were cornered by a dinosaur and almost eaten, Ian took a burning torch to distract him. Although it was a clear reference to Jurassic Park, he managed to do even better by throwing a torch directly into the mouth of a Giganotosaurus.