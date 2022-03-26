The 100: What we suspected of why the series was canceled after 7 seasons

Released on The CW in 2014, The 100 centers on a group of survivors that initially included Finn Collins (Thomas McDonell), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick), Monty Green (Christopher Larkin), Wells Jaha (Eli Goree), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), and John Murphy (Richard Harmon).

This team of ragged teenagers (most of whom are criminals) make up the first wave of people (the first 100, hence the series’ title) to return to Earth after fleeing to a space habitat known as the Ark after of a nuclear attack that destroyed everything we normally know.

Over the years, The 100 has gone from “a rare high-concept guilty pleasure” to bold and addictive. It’s also one of the rare TV series that has actually gotten better with time. Critics were divided on the first season of The 100, which has a very high approval rating among critics, but has won many more fans than they could have imagined.

Seasons 2, 5 and 6 are doing quite well with critical ratings, with Seasons 3 and 4 dipping slightly in viewership, respectively, according to data The CW showed. It might not sound like much of an achievement, but considering what happened to other great series that The 100 has continued to improve on, it’s pretty impressive. The news was already anticipated. Series creator Jason Rothenberg announced on Twitter that The 100 would end after its upcoming seventh season as soon as production was announced. Network The CW confirmed the news ahead of the show’s run at the Television Critics Association press tour during that announcement.

While it was sad to hear that The 100 is coming to an end with season 7, the silver lining is that the series was ending on its own terms and giving its characters proper sendoffs. If the show had gone on for years with no stopping point in sight, it might have gotten ridiculous.

If it had been canceled without notice, it might have been left incomplete. Surely it’s not fun news to learn that it’s the end of a series with a huge fan following, but some solace can be found in the fact that the show concluded exactly the way it was meant to. The bad news is that that seventh season of The 100 opened up the options for a possible sequel, which months later would also end up being canceled by the network.