The 100: What we suspected all this time of the end of Clarke Griffin in the series

The CW’s series finale, The 100, did not deliver a romantic conclusion for its main lead, Clarke Griffin (played by Eliza Taylor). Which is a somewhat unusual move for the programs that the television broadcasts. But, Clarke’s decision to remain unattached sooner led to her becoming the best in the drama.

The final seventh season episodes of The 100, most of Clarke’s comrades, as well as his enemies, were shown that humans are a worthy race of beings, transcending to the next stage in evolution and becoming part of the collective consciousness. Although she is forbidden to ascend from her and is sentenced to roam the earth as the last member of her kind for all of her violent transgressions.

Also, in the final moments of the drama, several of Clarke’s companions revert to their human forms and are returned to Earth, but unable to reproduce. To live out the rest of their days together as the last members of the human race. Thus preventing the spread of further violence. Although fans say that the end of The 100 was very appropriate for her story. Clarke inevitably had to confront her actions and her bloodlust and accept the judgment of a higher being. Even though all the things she made of her, she made them in the service of her people to keep them safe.

But, The CW series The 100 shows us that Clarke Griffin’s story focused on survival and acceptance rather than romance, which was more fitting and compelling for the character. Although her partner Lexa de Ella (Alycia Debnam-Carey) died after sacrificing himself to save her. The High Judge appeared to Clarke in the form of Lexa after the last war. Affirming that she was the oldest of her, which gives closure to her story that would define that she would be left completely alone.

The romance between Clarke and Lexa is as compelling as it is tragic, as the two become intertwined through circumstances of survival and obligation to their peoples. Although somewhat short-lived for The 100 series, their time together clearly had a lasting impact on Clarke.

The reality is that by The 100 series, Clarke could have finished the show without any romantic entanglements, because she had become the best version of herself and that she managed to save much of the town from her. Fans hope that The CW television network will make a kind of spin-off of the drama due to the success it obtained during its seven seasons.