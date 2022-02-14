The 100: The new movie by Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor away from The CW series

The 100 actors Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor will star in a sci-fi thriller. As production in Atlanta progressed, more information about the film was released, including an updated title and two posters steeped in fear that are both sexy and disturbing.

Hera was the title of the temporary role, but it was updated to I’ll Be Watching. Additionally, Georgia-based film company Benacus Entertainment, in collaboration with RNF Productions, is behind the development of the project.

Eliza Taylor and Keith David (who has a supporting role in the film) will serve as executive producers with Erik Bernard directing. The script for the film was respectfully created by Sara Sometti Michaels and Elisa Manzini.

In I’ll Be Watching, after her tech-whiz husband (Bob Morley) goes on a work trip, Julie (Eliza Taylor), still mourning the loss of her sister, is trapped in her isolated new home and must fight his own fears. stay alive.

The producers also released a couple of promos for the new project “I’ll Be Watching” showing Taylor petrified and Morley motivated by work in the first and a close-up of Taylor and her “stalking” her in the second. .

Although I’ll Be Watching will have sinister themes and an overall dark storyline, Taylor cited on Twitter that she had a lot of fun being behind the scenes and on screen with her husband, Bob Morley. The actors have been engaged since 2019, when the actress announced on Twitter that she had secretly married Bob Morley in Artigas.