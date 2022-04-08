The 100: The embarrassment that Alycia Debnam never suspected she would face after her departure

Since its premiere in 2014, The 100 has been presented as an interesting post-apocalyptic science fiction youth drama with a much darker tone than the average series of its kind. For seven seasons it covered really complex topics from brutal battles, murders, cannibalism to betrayals. But no dramatic twist was as shocking and unwelcome to audiences as the departure of one of its most important characters, Lexa played by the talented young actress Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Although she only participated in a total of 17 episodes, her presence as a recurring character in seasons 2 and 3, and as a guest in the last episodes of season 7 of The 100, the presence of Alycia Debnam-Carey was one of the most important to the show, so her inevitable departure due to her work on the zombie horror series Fear The Walking Dead was undoubtedly the most controversial event involving the series and the artist herself. In the opinion of the public, she died in a very unworthy way for the arc that she had been developing, since Lexa died at the highest point in her history.

Commander and top leader of the Grounders, Lexa came across as a fierce warrior and eventually formed a romantic bond with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) that fans still remember as one of her favorites to this day. Her death upset many viewers of The 100, especially because of how it happened, an accident just hours after they first made love to Clarke.

Currently 28 years old, Alycia Debnam-Carey is an increasingly well-known actress, director and model of Australian origin who has managed to build an interesting artistic career that she began as a teenager. It was her role as Commander Lexa in The CW series The 100, the production that gave her image an international boost before audiences from all over the world, which was completed with her character of Alicia Clark in the spin-off -off AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead.

Now turned into a famous actress, it is logical to think that Alycia must deal with the demonstrations of affection from her fans in her day to day. Like any young and talented star on the rise, the beautiful performer has become a public figure whose interaction with the public that recognizes her is inevitable. In this regard, unexpected anecdotes of the peculiar demonstrations that she has had to face have come to light.

Logically, the vast majority of her experiences with her followers are pleasant, however there are also some that border on the embarrassing, such as those moments in which she is confused with the famous singer and actress Miley Cyrus or the singer and songwriter Fiona Apple, despite the age difference (Fiona is 44 years old). The worst of all, without a doubt, the one that happened to a specific fan when she was mistaken for the famous and talented actress Emilia Clarke, recognized worldwide for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO global phenomenon, Game of Thrones, during a concert. which he attended at the Hollywood Bowl.

“At the event the orchestra from Game of Thrones was playing. So I was in line and the guy who was taking the tickets saw me and said, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you came. It’s such an honour.’ And I was there, what is he talking about? And then I realized he mistook me for Emilia Clarke.”