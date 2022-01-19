The 100 Season 7: The true intention of the story they showed at the end

Since The 100 broadcast its last episode in September 2020, its fans continue to debate how the science fiction youth series closed its story. What happened to its main characters like Clarke, Bellamy, Octavia or Raven, to name a few, has left a big gap between what was actually shown on screen compared to what a good part of its fans expected to have happened.

When it debuted in 2014, the popularity of The 100 was on the rise, as its seasons passed, science fiction lovers were trapped by its fantastic dystopian story about the nuclear apocalypse. The only survivors were a group of human beings who were able to shelter in space stations that come together to orbit the earth. Three generations later, a hundred arrested juvenile delinquents are sent back in a last-ditch attempt to determine if the planet is habitable again.

Loosely based on the novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan, The 100 TV adaptation creator Jason Rothenberg managed to build a fantastical and powerful world using science fiction, leaving enough questions unanswered to keep the mystery going for several years. years. However, it was his season 7 that caused the most division among his followers, some disappointed either by his closing of the story or because it opened the door not only to one but to several spin-offs that apparently will never take place.

Following a controversial finale, the creators behind The 100 subsequently gave a new insight into what the show’s seventh season meant for the series as a whole. As its creator and executive producer, Rothenberg explained that the goal with season 7 was to answer remaining questions from fans about the show and fill in any gaps in the story.

As many will remember, that bitter moment that fans of The 100 were complaining about could have happened much earlier than everyone thought. Specifically in season 5, when the possibility was raised that the exodus from the planet would be so definitive that it would end everything. Initially, most of the production team members agreed that the show should end with a tragic and poetic ending.

Luckily for fans of The 100, that closure never came to fruition and allowed the character arcs of Clarke, Bellamy, Raven and Octavia, among others, to follow their faithful path until the end of season 7. sought to deal with the overarching themes of the story, so they made bold and dramatic choices as they always were, so it made sense that the writers wanted to do something a little different for the ending, in which they certainly weren’t afraid to kill off the characters no matter how important they were.

“The ending of a story is the moral of that story, and we really wanted to say something with this season of The 100. When people see how the story ends, maybe they’ll see the whole series differently.”