The 10 most ridiculous moments in Scandinavian mythology that we would like to see in “Thor”

The Thor saga on the big screen has been hugely influenced by the source material. However, by extension, Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also looked toward the original Norse mythology to help in portraying an accurate representation of these fictional characters. There’s so much left to explore though.

There are countless wild moments from Norse mythology that the MCU shouldn’t ignore any longer. They are usually bizarre and almost unexplainable, but hilarious. Much like the goats that now pull Thor’s boat, there are plenty of other inclusions that could perfectly fit with the tone that Taika Waititi has set up for Thor: Love & Thunder.

Loki Gives Birth To Sleipnir

Loki’s ability to transform has gotten him into plenty of trouble. But one unexpected story occurred after the God of mischief had turned himself into a horse. While he was in that state he fell pregnant. Needless to say upon transforming back into a human, there was something unusual about to happen.

RELATED: 10 Thor Comics That Could Influence Love And Thunder

Loki gave birth to the 8-legged horse known as Sleipnir. While the character would father plenty of other monstrous children throughout his lifetime, this is perhaps among the strangest. It will never happen, but the very presence of Sleipnir on-screen would be hilarious for Loki to have to explain where the horse came from.

The God Of Squirrels

This is a character that has previously appeared in Marvel Comics as a companion to Squirrel Girl. Ratatoskr is a squirrel god and the God of squirrels. The mere idea of the character is pretty bizarre and would certainly fit into the strange range of characters showing up in the MCU.

But the character’s main trait is their love for gossip. It inhabits the tree of life known as Yggdrasil and passes along all manner of messages and rumors. It’s a pretty cheeky character and one that Thor could perhaps have as a strong traveling companion, as diehard fans know that he loves a friend for his travels.

The Creation Of Kvasir

There have been some intriguing character origins throughout Marvel history. Getting bitten by a radioactive spider. Building a suit of armor. Getting injected with a super-soldier serum. Yet, in Norse mythology, the god Kvasir was forged from spit and berries.

Rival clans within the pantheon of the Norse deities each chewed berries and spat them into a shared container. These berries formed together and Kvasir emerged from the mix. New readers can be assured that nothing quite so odd has happened in Marvel Comics yet, but surely this kind of strange tale could be adapted to pay homage to the legends of the old.

The Death Of Baldur

Baldur is a mainstay of the comics but hasn’t made an appearance on screen yet. As the brother to Thor and Loki, he is one of the mightiest warriors in Asgard and a loyal ally. He has died plenty of times on the page, but in Norse mythology, his demise was a lot more unexpected.

RELATED: 10 Things To Remember From The MCU Before Watching Thor Love And Thunder

In a strange turn of events, his mother, Frigga, asked every single weapon not to harm him. That’s an odd enough idea in itself. However, it was the mistletoe that never made such a promise, allowing Loki to craft a weapon that would ultimately smite Baldur. Death by mistletoe doesn’t feel very cinematic though even if it would be interesting to see so many inanimate objects make a huge promise.

The Earth Is Ymir’s Body

Ymir was an ancient god that Odin bested in war. Midgard, or the Earth, was said to be created from the remains of the character. It’s not something that’s touched upon in the comics but has some odd manifestations in the physical world.

The clouds in the sky, for instance, are said to be the brains of Ymir, while the ground itself is the squashed body of the deity. Marvel has played with the idea of Celestials living within the Earth, but is there room for this ancient god to also be responsible for Midgard’s creation?

The Golden Hair Of Sif

Sif has become a major player in the MCU and is a constant ally on the page as well. But as is the tradition of these siblings, Loki had to play a prank on Thor, with Sif caught in the middle. Loki thought it would be hilarious to shave Sif’s head while she slept, leaving her completely bald.

With Thor in a mad rage, Loki agrees to get her hair replaced. With what though? It turns out, that Loki tried to give Sif a pure gold head of hair to wear around. That’s a transformation that no one would see coming in the next Thor film but would be pretty spectacular, if not a little weird.

The Midgard Serpent

The Earth might be the body of an ancient god, but there’s even more going on in Norse mythology when it came to the Viking’s understanding of how everything is held together. It turns out that a giant snake has wrapped itself around the planet.

RELATED: 10 MCU Movies And Shows To Watch Before Thor Love and Thunder

The Midgard Serpent has appeared within Marvel Comics countless times, usually as an enemy. Intriguingly, the source material has paid homage to this legend and of all the bizarre inclusions in ancient myth, the Midgard Serpent feels the most cinematic in its scale.

Thor’s Marriage To A Giant

Thor loves Mjolnir, to a surprising extent. When a giant steals the hammer from the God of thunder, Thor hatches a plan. He decides to get the giant to fall in love with him, by disguising himself as a woman. It gets as far as the wedding day until Thor kills the beast and reclaims his prize.

The idea of Thor walking down the aisle, before unleashing his wrath upon the giant, is an unexpected turn and one that Marvel should include in the future. Thor and Loki are always coming up with tricks and schemes together and this would be a great moment for the new Loki to bond with his brother.

Elli’s Aging

Thor has lost in the comics plenty of times, but it’s pretty rare to see the God of thunder losing in Norse mythology. One moment that stands out though is his battle against the goddess Elli. The character challenged Thor to a battle and won easily, despite seemingly being the less experienced in combat of the two.

It turns out the unassuming Elli has the power to age people. As soon as Thor touched her he lost his strength and began to grow older. This was enough for Elli to take advantage of and beat him. It’s the kind of trick that Thor could briefly triumph over or lose against in a smaller adventure on screen.

A Cow And Some Salt

Character origins can be very strange, but none more so than that of Búri. The god was created after seemingly being trapped in a huge amount of salt. There was only one way to free the deity; a cow licked through the salt, dissolving it.

It took three days for the elderly cow Auðumbla to lick Búri from the salt stones, allowing him to have one of the most bizarre origin stories in Marvel history if it was to be adapted. Where the cow Auðumbla came from in the first place is another mystery considering it seems to have always existed.