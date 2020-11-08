The 10 most powerful mobiles on the market today

We are in November 2020, a month in which we already have top-of-the-range models in stores such as Apple’s iPhone 12 or Huawei Mate 40, which will compete with those already on the market for the favor at events such as Single’s Day or Black Friday.

AnTuTu, a large test bed with online tools that phone creators and users use to analyze the new terminals that come on the market, draws up its list every month. And it is the turn of the new month, in which the data was collected for a period from October 1, 2020 to October 31, and the results in the ranking list are average scores instead of the highest scores . Do you want to change your mobile and are looking for one with a lot of power? Let’s see the 10 most powerful Android phones on the market today:

The 10 Most Effective iOS Devices in the World, October 2020

In this list of performance rankings, Asus’ ROG Phone 3 follows in first place with an average score of 647,919 points in the AnTuTu tests in October, being the first mobile to implement the Snapdragon 865+ processor this year. And is that, historically, speaking, “Asus gaming phones have always remained in the first place of the performance ranking for consecutive months since their respective launch.”

Asus ROG Phone 3 – 647,919

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen that supports 144Hz refresh rate, 275Hz touch response, and HDR 10+ and achieves a 1ms response time and resolution ratio. 2340 × 1080. There is a transparent area on the back of this phone so we can see its internal cooling fin. The ROG Phone 3’s cooling fin is 7 times larger than that of the last generation and covers the main cooling parts, achieving a more efficient ‘cooling’ capacity.

The most interesting thing is that this phone is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and two Type-C interfaces. You can hold this phone in any direction and use it while charging, which is a unique feature of the gaming phone. According to AnTuTu, “it is expected to remain at the top of the list of the world ranking of Android phones for a long time”, although its size is “enormous and heavy to hold in hand.”

OPPO Find X2 Pro – 614.425

The popular OPPO Find X2 Pro climbs from third place last month to second, with an average score of 614,425 in October, much lower than the ROG Phone 3 without a doubt. Since its launch this March, it has been completely at the top in terms of settings and performance, with an updated advanced display.

It can be seen that the Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also run on the Snapdragon 865+ processor as the top-ranked product, but their scores are around 50,000 points lower than the top-ranked smartphone. place. Therefore, it should be noted again that the processor performance is only one of the factors influencing the score, the overall score is determined by the manufacturer’s general processing and optimization solution, and the performance of the mobile phone cannot be judged alone. in light of your processor.

The terminal is also equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a 144Hz high refresh rate LCD screen and a UFS 3.1 flash memory ideal for using the mobile for e-Sports. Its main advantage is that its price is very favorable, and the terminal is therefore profitable.

The 10 most powerful mobiles on the market

Below, the seven phone models are respectively Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (average score: 597,791), Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (average score: 597,158), OnePlus 8 Pro (average score: 585,436), OnePlus 8 ( average score: 584,989), Mi 10T Pro 5G (average score: 578,900), Mi 10 Pro (average score: 574,130), and Poco F2 Pro (average score: 573,340).

The two new phones in the top 10 on this list are the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G and the Poco F2 Pro. The former is a special phone model released by Samsung for its fans every year, and the latter is a Xiaomi brand on the outside market. These two phones are not underperforming, so it is only natural for them to be included in the ranking list.

Asus ROG Phone 3 – 647,919

OPPO Find X2 Pro – 614.425

iQOO Neo 3 – 600,408

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G – 597,791

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – 597,158

OnePlus 8 Pro – 585.436

OnePlus 8 – 584,989

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G – 578,900

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro – 574.130

Little F2 Pro – 573,340



