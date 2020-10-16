The 10 most powerful mobiles on the current market

We are in October 2020, a month in which Apple has just officially launched its iPhone 12, a 5G mobile with a more powerful A14 chip. More interestingly, Qualcomm officially announced this week that it would hold its annual technical event in December and launch the next generation of its flagship in terms of mobile processors, the Snapdragon 875 SoC. Therefore, we are in full competition of smartphone performance

AnTuTu, a large test bench with online tools that phone creators and users use to analyze the new terminals that come on the market, draws up its list every month. And it is the turn of the new month, in which the data was collected for a period from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, and the results in the ranking list are average scores instead of scores higher. Do you want to change your mobile and are looking for one with a lot of power? Let’s see the 10 most powerful Android phones on the market today:

The 10 Most Effective iOS Devices in the World, September 2020

In this list of performance rankings, Asus’ ROG Phone 3 remains in first place with an average score of 642,671 in September, being the first mobile to implement the Snapdragon 865+ processor this year. And it is that, historically, speaking, “Asus gaming phones have always remained in the first place of the performance ranking for consecutive months since their respective launch.”

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate, 275Hz touch response, and HDR 10+ and achieves a 1ms response time and resolution ratio. 2340 × 1080. There is a transparent area on the back of this phone, so we can see its internal cooling fin. The ROG Phone 3’s cooling fin is 7 times larger than that of the last generation and covers the main cooling parts, achieving a more efficient ‘cooling’ capacity.

The most interesting thing is that this phone is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and two Type-C interfaces. You can hold this phone in any direction and use it while charging, which is a unique feature of the gaming phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The second product in the ranking is Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone also with a Snapdragon 865 processor. Its overall score is 640,296, just more than 2,000 points below the Asus ROG Phone 3. The most crucial according to AnTuTu of the mobile Xiaomi “is not the performance of the processor, but the degree of optimization by the manufacturer.”

It should be noted that the MIUI 12 built into the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition has a function called GameTurbo 4.0, by which users can control the frequency of the GPU of a single game and manually choose the degree of performance of the SoC for this game. . For users who like to play games and are looking for high performance, this feature is “the icing on the cake. We hope more mobile phones will have similar functions in the future.”

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The popular OPPO Find X2 Pro comes in third place with an average score of 610,961 in September, far lower than the products that rank first and second. It is also the last phone with a score of more than 600,000 on the ranking list. Since its launch this March, it has been completely at the top in terms of settings and performance, with an updated advanced display.

It can be seen that the Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G are also powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor as the top-ranked product, but their scores are around 50,000 points lower than the top-ranked smartphone. place. Therefore, it should be noted again that the processor performance is only one of the factors influencing the score, the overall score is determined by the manufacturer’s general processing and optimization solution, and the performance of the mobile phone cannot be judged alone. in light of your processor.

The 10 most powerful mobiles on the market

Asus ROG Phone 3: 642.671

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: 640,296

OPPO Find X2 Pro: 610.961

OnePlus 8 Pro: 598,891

iQOO Neo3: 595.329

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: 594,890

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: 593,546

Huawei Redmi K30: 591.941

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: 582.055

OnePlus 8: 576.562



