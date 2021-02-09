The 10 most powerful mobile phones on the market

As soon as the year started, we have seen activity in the calendar of top-of-the-range mobiles of such popular brands as Samsung. And in January 2021, in addition to the new terminals equipped with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Samsung’s next flagship was finally launched on the market, the Galaxy S21 equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor based on Samsung’s own 5nm process.

The most powerful mobiles on the market: January 2021

And it has been the arrival of this and others launched just a few weeks before, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 that just yesterday was officially presented around the world, which have starred in the changes in the list that the AnTuTu website launches every month, site specialized in professional tests and benchmarks to thoroughly test new smartphones.

This time, the data has been collected for a period between January 1 and January 31, 2021, and the results of the ranking list are the average scores, but not the highest; Data was calculated based on Antutu V8. If the same phone model has multiple versions of memory capacity, the version with the maximum memory capacity will prevail.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Average Score: 707,306

Mi 11, the first phone to hit the market using the latest Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, appears on the list of the global Android phone performance rankings to be placed directly first, displacing the Huawei Mate40 Pro, which happens to occupy the first place. last month to position number 2 in January.

The Mi 11’s average score was about 50,000 higher than the previous Huawei Mate40 Pro and its CPU, 3D and UX led with high scores, making it currently the highest-scoring product on Android.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Average score: 648,929

With an average score of 648,929, although the Mate 40 Pro also uses a 5nm processor, its final score is slightly lower than that of the Mi 11. However, “the score is only a benchmark in terms of performance and cannot used as a measure of the phone’s experience ”, and overall, the Mate 40 Pro has“ clear advantages in many respects, ”according to the experts at Antutu.

ROG Phone 3

Average score: 647,442

Being the first phone model to come out with the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, Asus ROG Phone 3 is characterized by superior performance and a very high score. The ROG Phone 3 has remained at No. 3 for several consecutive months. Without the Snapdragon 888, it would have consistently ranked No. 1.

The rest of the list shows the dominant presence of Samsung, which includes 4 models, with 3 of them being its new terminals: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (average score: 632,381), Galaxy S21 + 5G (average score: 622,185), Galaxy S21 5G (average score: 614,886), OPPO Find X2 Pro (average score: 611,043), Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (average score: 605,642), OnePlus 8 Pro (average score: 588,745) and Mi 10T Pro 5G (average score: 588,481).

