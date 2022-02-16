The 10 Most Powerful Android Phones In The World Today According To AnTuTu

AnTuTu, a large test bench with online tools that phone creators and users use to analyze the new terminals that come onto the market, prepares its list every month. And it is the turn of the new month, in which the data was collected for a period from October 1, 2021 to October 30, 2021, and the results in the ranking list are average scores instead of the highest scores. high, with “more than 1,000 data for each phone model”.

The power of Snapdragon and 4nm chipsets

After Qualcomm launched the new generation of Snapdragon 8 processors in early December last year, the first mobile phone equipped with this chipset was not long in coming on the market. Mobile phones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip also appear in the global list of Android phones with the best performance in January according to AnTuTu. And it is not surprising that, according to their experts, these “become the champions”.

The data has been calculated on the basis of Antutu V9. If the same phone model has multiple versions of memory capacity, the version with the highest score will prevail. Do you want to change your mobile and are you looking for one with a lot of power? What is the most powerful Android mobile on the market according to AnTuTu?

Let’s take a look at the specific data below. Please note that the figures in this ranking list have been calculated from January 1 to January 31, 2022. The ranking list results are average scores rather than maximum scores, so they are more representative.

Top Ten Android January 2022

Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro – average score: 979,499

Nubia Red Magic 6 – average score: 858,275

ROG Phone 5s Pro – average score: 835,786

Red Magic 6R – average score: 825,719

realme GT – average score: 823,383

ROG Phone 5 – average score: 820,262

iQOO 7- average score: 817,309

OnePlus 9 Pro – average score: 806,964

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset – average score: 795,273

OnePlus 9 – average score: 794,634