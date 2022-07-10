The 10 Most Iconic Marvel Comics Panels about Thor

Thor: Love And Thunder features many iconic images of Thor dealing with gods and fighting Gorr the God Butcher, perhaps his greatest enemy yet. Some images in the new movie stem directly from iconic panels in Thor comic books, in particular a staggering shot of Thor discovering Falligar The Behemoth’s dead body in an icy wasteland.

The most iconic Thor comic book panels ever span the hero’s sixty-year career in Marvel Comics and emerge from the creative giants like Jack Kirby, Walt Simonson, and Russell Dauterman. These panels inspire the MCU in many ways, and not just in the new movie. The entire Thor live-action franchise leans heavily on iconic panels and will likely continue to.

Finding Falligar The Behemoth

Thor discovers the dead body of Falligar the Behemoth in Esad Ribić’s iconic panel from Thor God of Thunder #3, which the new movie replicates almost in its entirety. This epic panel conveys the cosmic possibility inherent in Thor comic book stories from the beginning, with Thor encountering a dead giant on an alien world.

The panel not only shows how broad the comic canvas can be, but also how small the God of Thunder is in this moment, as he faces the terrifying threat Gorr the God Butcher represents to all gods.

Killing Gorr The God Butcher

Thor God of Thunder #11 concludes the “Godbomb” storyline, among the best Thor comic storylines, where Gorr tries to kill all gods through space and time. The battle ends with a stunning panel in which Thor kills Gorr the God Butcher, using the combined power of two Mjölnirs from the past and future, as well as All-Black The Necrosword.

Stark contrast defines the image, using the lightning from the hammer and tendrils from the sword to create a monochrome image that the movie echoes in its final battle between the two warriors.

Defeating Galactus

Many iconic Thor comic book panels lean on his impressive power. An instant classic from Thor #6, written by Donny Cates and drawn by Nic Klein and Matt Wilson, features Thor singlehandedly defeating Galactus. Thor blasts right through Galactus’ hand in a stunning image that renders the towering Galactus vulnerable in a way he never has been before.

Thor goes on to kill Galactus, among the most powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel Universe, with the Power Cosmic. He uses the entity’s unimaginable power to defeat an even greater threat, the Black Winter.

Becoming Thor

The new movie brings Jane Foster as Thor to life almost exactly as she was in the comics, including a stunning panel from Russell Dauterman where Jane first becomes Thor. This iconic panel from Thor #1 in 2014. This epic shot shows Jane transforming into the armored Thor, surrounded by lightning as she is in the movie.

This panel instantly conveys Jane’s power and majesty as Thor, helping to make her rank high among the best alternative Thor variants in Marvel Comics and now the MCU.

Fighting The Midgard Serpent

Settling on the most iconic Thor panels ever proves a challenge when considering Thor #380, where Thor fights Jormungand, the Midgard Serpent. Every panel in this issue, among the best Thor comic books from the 1980s, ranks high but the splash page where the serpent strikes at a powered-up Thor stands out in its visual design.

Writer and artist Walt Simonson creates a tableau evocative of Medieval art that might have depicted such a battle from Norse mythology, with Thor’s lightning becoming a spiky pattern in the panel.

Fighting Hercules

Thor Annual #1 begins with an iconic panel for the ages. Thor faces off against Hercules, the son of Zeus, in the first of many Marvel Comics battles between the two. This panel from legendary artist Jack Kirby instantly sets the stage for a battle between two titans from world mythology and a long-running feud likely to spill over into the MCU.

Comic book fans know Hercules eventually becomes close friends with Thor, as well as a member of the Avengers, leading to many other memorable panels featuring the two heroes.

Fighting Odin

Russell Dauterman delivers another iconic Thor panel in 2016’s The Mighty Thor #4. In a staggering splash page, Jane Foster knocks Odin, among the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, with Mjölnir. The two continue to battle each other in a visually stunning sequence that sprawls into the next issue.

The panel conveys Jane’s impressive power against Odin, easily his equal in a battle that plays out across the solar system into Jupiter’s moons before reaching a stalemate.

Losing The Hammer

Another impressive panel from Walt Simonson in an avalanche of them from the 1980s comes when Beta Ray Bill claims the hammer from Thor. This shocking moment arrived in Thor #337, when the alien warrior Beta Ray Bill defeated Thor in single combat and took the hammer as his trophy.

Beta Ray Bill eventually befriended Thor and would gain his own mystical weapon, Stormbreaker, which has since inspired the iconic blade that Thor now uses in the MCU.

Turning To Glass

Many iconic Thor comic book panels feature heroic feats, but not all of them. An iconic panel from The Infinity Gauntlet mini-series features Thanos turning Thor into glass and then shattering him to pieces. This shocking moment comes among many when Earth’s surviving heroes take on the Mad Titan after he snaps away half the universe.

The panel from legendary comic book artist George Perez instantly encapsulates Thanos’ god-like power with the Infinity Gauntlet, making short work of Thor despite his manifest power.

I Am Thor

Perhaps the most iconic Thor comic book panel remains the very first. Jack Kirby introduces the classic hero on the first page of Journey Into Mystery #82 from 1962, instantly conveying the character’s ethos in a single image. Thor wields Mjölnir in the panel, becoming Thor and invoking the character’s roots in Norse mythology.

Kirby’s indelible design for Thor makes an impression from the very beginning, creating a template sixty years of comic book artists have used to build off of, and now the movies as well.