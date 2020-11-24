The 10 Most Earning Altcoins From Yesterday To Today!

While Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market have embarked on a new bull rally, many altcoin investors have been smiling in the last 24 hours. Several altcoins, which have drawn a horizontal chart over the months, have gained up to 70 percent from yesterday to today. In the minds of the investors, “Have we entered a new altcoin era?” Which altcoins did this mobility bring to the question?

The movement of the crypto money market from yesterday to today has resulted in altcoins such as Stellar (XLM), Ripple (XRP) in particular. During the 24-hour period between November 23, 12:00 and November 24, 12:00, some altcoins gained over 50 percent. ICO Analytics, a research organization, said this movement in the altcoin market “Is it in the sub-season?” shared with the comment.

Altcoin prices on the rise

In the list below, it is possible to see the change in the price of the 10 altcoins that have gained the most value between the time periods given above. Stellar (XLM), which reached the top of the list, gained almost 70 percent value with the update news yesterday. Here are the 10 most valued altcoins between November 23 and November 24:

Stellar (XLM): Up 63% in the last 24 hours, XLM has gone up to $ 0.18. The lowest value of XLM, whose current price is $ 0.15, was $ 0.10 during the day.

Ripple (XRP): XRP surged 54% to $ 0.75. Currently priced at $ 0.61, XRP has an intraday low of $ 0.46.

Horizen (ZEN): Having gained 32% in the last 24 hours, ZEN managed to reach $ 14. ZEN, whose instant price was $ 13, declined to $ 10 during the day.

Status (SNT): SNT increased 32% to $ 0.046. Crypto currency’s lowest value in 24 hours was 0.034. It is currently priced at $ 0.039.

Nano (NANO): With a 29% increase, NANO reached $ 1.26. It was seen that the lowest price of NANO, which was traded at $ 1.14, was at $ 0.97.

Kusama (KSM): Rising 27%, KSM achieved $ 51. The current price of the coin, which is $ 45, dropped to $ 38 during the day.

Humidity (XEM): XEM managed to gain 25% during the day and hit $ 0.17. While the instant price of XEM is $ 0.15, the lowest value it sees during the day is $ 0.13.

Tron (TRX): TRX reached $ 0.038, up 22%. While the lowest level it saw during the day was 0.29, it is currently trading at $ 0.033.

Lisk (LSK): Traded at $ 1.41, LSK rose 20% within 24 hours, reaching an intraday high of $ 1.63. The lowest value of the coin was 1.26.

Iota (MIOTA): MIOTA hits $ 0.41, up 20%. MIOTA, with its current price of $ 0.37, fell to $ 0.33 during the day.

What did the experts say?

Altcoin season is a hot topic among traders. Some experts, including ICO Analytics today, also touched on the increase seen in altcoins. Crypto money analyst Crypto Michael recently commented on the issue. The analyst said on his Twitter account:

“Many altcoins are doing very well against the USD.”

Popular cryptocurrency expert Lark Davis pointed out the Bitcoin dominance and said that the altcoin season is coming.

Analyst Michail Douranos said, “Is it a repeat of the altcoin season in 2017?” made his comment.



