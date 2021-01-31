The 10 most anticipated horror games of 2021

The year 2021 promises to be full of releases, especially for horror fans. We at Voxel have separated a list of the most anticipated games of the genre for this year, check below:

Resident Evil Village

One of the most anticipated games of 2021, Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC via Steam. PS5 players can now even check out a demo of the game made available exclusively.

The game brings back the protagonist of the previous chapter: Ethan Winters, who years after the events with his wife Mia, lives peacefully in a new place. However, a tragedy strikes them again and Chris Redfield will dramatically change their lives, leading Ethan to a new nightmare.

The Medium

The Medium is the first exclusive for the new Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series S / X and PC. It promises a differentiated gameplay, where you will have to visit two different worlds at the same time to solve a supernatural mystery.

In control of the medium Marianne, you will live between the real and the spiritual world. Haunted by visions of the murder of a child, the protagonist must travel to an abandoned resort hotel that, many years ago, was the scene of an unimaginable tragedy to finally unravel the mysteries of the past. If you want to check it out, Voxel also did the game analysis.

Evil Dead: The Game

Based on one of the biggest films of the genre, Evil Dead: The Game brings a different proposal from other conversions. In the best Dead By Daylight style, you need to team up with other characters to survive the liberating dangers of the book Necronomicon.

In the game, it will take more than running away from demonic creatures, but also exploring the environments behind items and performing tasks to drive out the forces of evil. The game will feature more than 20 weapons, including Ash’s famous chainsaw.

Little Nightmares 2

The continuation of the praised game will arrive on February 11 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A version for the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will be released later this year, with a free upgrade from those who purchased the game on the previous generation consoles.

In Little Nightmares 2, you control little Mono, who needs to break free from a distorted dimension. For this, he joins Six, the protagonist of the first game, to escape the dangers of this horrifying world in which they are trapped.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The third installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology saga will be released this year. For those who finished the previous game, Little Hope, it was already possible to get a sense of what the next game has in store. Other than that, so far, few details have been revealed.

The official announcement came with a teaser, less than a minute, that leaves the mystery very much in the air. And as it has become a tradition in the franchise, once again we will have the facial capture of movements of an actor or actress, with Ashley Tisdale in the main role of House of Ashes.

Unholy

Initially planned to be released in 2019, Unholy is a horror game that has been attracting the attention of fans of the genre. In it, you take control of Saidah, a mother who must find her daughter on a desolate planet, where the last humans rest.

When it was announced, the game was exclusively for PC. However, the title can also be released for the current generation consoles: the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

The Outlast Trials

The next title in the famous horror franchise will arrive in 2021. So far the title has been confirmed for PC only, and will be marked as the first in the franchise for more than one player.

The Outlast Trials storyline that takes place during the Cold War, brings humans as guinea pigs for mind control experiments. With that, you will need to join other players to survive the chaos that the game will bring.

Tormented Souls

For fans of the first Silent Hill and Resident Evil franchise games, Tormented Souls will be a kind of revival. That’s because the game features a fixed camera system that was famous in both games, and of course it is also a title in the horror genre. It will be released this year for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In the game, you control Caroline Walker, who seeks to clarify the disappearance of two twin sisters. Until one day she wakes up in a horrifying mansion, where she will have to survive and escape from there.

Scorn

For lovers of horror and science fiction, Scorn promises to be one of the great attractions of 2021. The game will be exclusive for Xbox Series S / X and PC.

The game was revealed by Microsoft at an Xbox Series event in May last year. Since then, little has been revealed other than a trailer showing some of the gameplay of the game and clashes with some creatures.

Sons of the Forest

The sequel to The Forest will be released this year, with no confirmed platforms yet. The first game was very successful, although it was more focused on survival than and for terror.

Its sequel, on the other hand, promises to be more focused on the genre. In addition to the need to evolve and survive in a forest, you will need to account for a much larger volume of creatures.

So, what are the horror games you are most looking forward to this year? Tell us in the comments section!