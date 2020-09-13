The 10 meanest female characters in the series

There are several female characters in the series who are beautiful, popular, rich and sexy. However, these things are not always synonymous with good things! Some of these characters, in fact, are very bad and hated by a good part of the public.

Check out the most hated and mean female characters in the series!

10. Katherine – The Vampire Diaries

Beautiful, smart and seductive (check with the Salvatore brothers), Katherine Pierce (Nina Dobrev) was a witch in The Vampire Diaries, and, as such, did everything expected of an “evil” creature, how to do everything from bad for everyone and then stay calm, waiting for the house to catch fire.

9. Chanel – Scream Queens

Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) was the overpowered president of the Kappa Kappa Tau brotherhood at Wallace University. Dressing in the most “stationary” way possible, she organized a small team of minions as vain and smug as she was and touched terror to nerds, even being accused of involvement in some crimes.

8. Kate – Lizzie McGuire

In the beginning of Lizzie McGuire, until Kate Sanders (Ashlie Brillault) was not so bad: she had family, friends and a single enemy, which was the heroine Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff). But after some changes, she went through a real metamorphosis and started to viciously detonate Lizzie, Miranda and Gordo.

7. Blair – Gossip Girl

Also called Queen B., Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) really had no reason to be nice: she was the high school queen in Gossip Girl, beautiful, rich, sarcastic, and when she couldn’t do bad things, she always had a footman to execute the dirty service for her.

6. Ali – Pretty Little Liars

The story of Pretty Little Liars revolves around four girls who shared a best mutual friend: Alice DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse). What nobody suspected was that Ali was a tremendous manipulator.

5. Brenda – Barrados no Baile

Has anyone there ever met a super selfish person? This characteristic was the trademark of Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty). At the beginning of Barrados no Baile, she was kind enough, but with some time in Beverly Hills, she showed her dark side.

4. Cheryl – Riverdale

River Vixens cheerleader Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Pesch) seems at times to want to be a kind person. But her lifestyle, undeniable beauty and charm made her “find herself”. Oh, and she has no problem intimidating others!

3. Paige – Degrassi: The Next Generation

Degrassi: The Next Generation was a teen series that was very successful in the early 2000s, and Paige Michalchuk (Lauren Collins) was a beautiful and popular girl who gradually became unbearable with everyone.

2. Cher & Dionne – As Patricinhas

Following the success of the movie As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills, this TV series featured three friends, Cher Horowitz (Rachel Blanchard) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash), who composed with Amber Mariens (Elisa Donovan) a trio who used their intelligence to dominate people.

1. The Ashleys – The Time for Recreation

This animation about teenagers shows ordinary students who, at recess, transform themselves into class societies, with nerds, athletes, good guys and (they could not miss) the bad girls, the Ashleys.



