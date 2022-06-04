The 10 Biggest Changes DC Has Made to Comics with the Release of New 52

When DC Comics announced a complete renumbering and reinterpretation of their comic book titles in 2011, critics and readers were intrigued. The focus of this reboot was to simplify and optimize decades of crisis contradictions and confusing storylines. And in terms of sales, the New 52 was a resounding success.

Many fans disagreed. Complaints were made about the new origins and directions of the characters, stories were rewritten, and personalities changed dramatically. Some of these changes were unsuccessful, as their radical implementation was a difficult obstacle for fans. Other characters flourished in their new continuity.

Aquaman’s Heroic Reputation

One of the most successful character shifts: Arthur Curry abdicates the throne of Atlantis and fully focuses his attention on the heroic exploits of Aquaman. Living with Merah in Amnesty Bay, Aquaman, as a founding member of the Justice League, does little to combat his reputation as a low-level hero who just talks to fish.

Recognizing the character’s reputation and connecting his character to a more realistic and kindred environment helped readers overcome the stereotype and embrace Aquaman like never before. The story of Aquaman New 52 will lay the foundation for the version of Aquaman that appeared in the DCEU.

The titles of Nightwing and Grayson

The New 52 presented a version of Dick Grayson that Nightwing fans haven’t seen yet. He returned to his roots at Haley’s Circus for a while before Nightwing’s identity was revealed to the world and he faked his death, ending Nightwing’s escape and introducing Grayson.

Focusing on Grayson as a secret agent was a much-needed change of scenery for the character. Many of Grayson’s characteristics focus on the emotional and familial relationships between members of the bat family. Removing these connections was a risky gamble, but in fact distance contributed to their deepening.

Flash

The canonical reset of New 52 occurred as a result of the iconic Flash storyline, Flashpoint. Barry’s return to the mainstream after his excursion into the reality of the Flashpoint reset the origin stories and issue numbers in the DC universe.

The new reality of The Flash made Barry Allen younger, changed his romantic relationship with Iris West, and introduced two different versions of Kid Flash throughout his existence. Although the first issues were a huge success, the erasure of much of the story and character development caused the title to lose popularity and cemented some of the biggest Flash comics cliches in the DC rebranding.

Changes in lanterns

Several famous Lanterns took on new roles and rings during New 52. Seeing Green Lantern, a frequent enemy of Hal Jordan, and the former Yellow Lantern Sinestro, trying to atone for his guilt, as well as struggling not to succumb to his thirst for power, added a new dimension to his character, without losing the value of his characteristics until New 52.

New 52 also marked the appearance of Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz’s fan-favorite “Lanterns” in the series, which gave the title more variety. New 52 will also see Golden Age Lantern Alan Scott become an openly gay hero.

An amazing woman

Of all the changes in the origin of heroes compared to the New 52, the changes made to the Wonder Woman comics were perhaps among the most well-received by fans. By changing the story of Diana’s birth and the customs of the Amazons, New 52 has brought more darkness and depth to the character’s storylines.

These changes highlighted the most important characteristics of Wonder Woman. Diana’s carefree moments become moments of hope and humor against the backdrop of her darker history. Her sources of strength and energy are also more clearly defined, which shapes her romantic relationship with Superman from a more logical point of view.

Superman

Grant Morrison’s previous Superman title was considered one of the best incarnations of Superman of all time, and his approach focused on making Superman New 52 a folk hero, and this concept was well received by fans. Changes in continuity led to Superman founding the Justice League and becoming the first public superhero in the DC universe.