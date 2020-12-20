The 10 best wars movies on Netflix

If there is a war that never ends, it is that of the cinema screens. Every year, dozens of war films are released, and there is always a new story to tell, an unrecognized feat, a version from the other side and the challenge of creating anthological scenes, such as the Normandy landing in Saving Private Ryan .

So we made a list with ten of the best titles available on Netflix.

10. Dogs of War

Dogs of War is directed by Todd Phillips (Joker; If You Don’t Drink), and has the Afghanistan war as a backdrop for a fact-based acid humor story. Good-natured David Packouz (Miles Teller) is a massage therapist who, due to family problems, gets involved with former high school classmate Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill), a dangerous arms dealer.

9. Riphagen

Riphagen is a 2016 Dutch biography that tells the story of Dries Riphagen (Jeroen van Koningsbrugge), a Dutch traitor who blackmails Jews during World War II, stealing his wealth and handing it over to the Nazis.

8. Jadotville

Jadotville is a great 2016 war film that tells the real story of a small United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force with 150 inexperienced Irish soldiers sent to Congo. Attacked by Belgian and French mercenaries, the youth bravely resist for 5 days without casualties.

7. Invincible

Directed by Angelina Jolie and scripted by the Coen Brothers, this 2014 film is a biographical drama by the Olympic athlete Louie Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), who, after surviving an aerial disaster, rides on a raft on the high seas with 2 colleagues for 47 days before being rescued by a Japanese warship and sent to a prison camp where they are tortured for 2 years.

6. American Sniper

With the always impeccable direction of Clint Eastwood, American Sniper is based on the autobiography of Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), considered the most lethal sniper in the history of the United States. When he returns to his peaceful family life, he realizes that he cannot live without the war.

5. The Darkest Hour

A must-see 2017 war film directed by Joe Wright, with Gary Oldman masterfully living English Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the days when Hitler’s German army surrounded British troops in Dunkirk, France, during World War II.

4. Black Hawk in Danger

Directed by the iconic Ridley Scott (Aliens; Blade Runner; Thelma and Louise), this war movie is based on facts and details the details of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993, when an elite American force will capture generals renegades. Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crash, turning the mission into a 15-hour battle with more than a thousand dead.

3. Beasts of No Nation

This war feature is emblematic for Netflix, as it was their first original production, released in 2015. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, Beasts of No Nation shows the drama experienced by the boy Agu (Abraham Attah), who is recruited by Commander (Idris Elba ) to become a child soldier and fight in the civil war of an unnamed African country.

2. Dunkirk

Directed by Christopher Nolan (Batman), Dunkirk, 2017, is a great feature, recorded by Swiss cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema in IMAX and 65 mm formats. Describes Operation Dynamo in World War II, a UK military action aimed at rescuing some 400,000 Allied soldiers who are surrounded by troops from Nazi Germany on the beaches of Dunkirk.

1. Saving Private Ryan

The 1998 Rescue of Private Ryan is one of the best war films ever produced, under the direction of Steven Spielberg with a great cast whose highlight is Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller, who, with seven men, on the battlefield, he looks for paratrooper James Ryan (Matt Damon), the last survivor of four military brothers. The first 27 minutes of the film depict the historic landing in Normandy on June 6, 1944 with a wealth of details that will take your breath away by immersing yourself in the scene of crudity and brutality.



