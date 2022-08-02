The 10 Best Texts of The Descendants franchise

Former Disney star Dove Cameron has been speaking out recently about her time as Mal in the Descendants series, and while she may be on her way to even bigger and more villainous things, the franchise she started is continuing to thrive as well. Theatre In The Park put on a stunning production of the musical this past June, and a fourth installment in the series called Descendants: The Pocketwatch is currently in production.

The series, which followed the children of Disney’s greatest villains as they found their places in the kingdom of Auradon, is known for its important message about stereotypes and criminal justice. These messages came through best in the series’s songs, which contain powerful lyrics about identity and second chances.

Put Your Differences Aside, ‘Cause Right Now We’re On The Same Side.

Night Falls

Evie doesn’t get a lot of credit for her ability to pull people together, but all of Auradon is in her debt for how she handled Mal and Uma’s feud. She has a talent for seeing what’s needed at a given moment, and they could only defeat Audrey if both teams worked together.

The song as a whole does a great job showing the team coming together, but this line stands out because it gets echoed throughout the song. Evie pushes the idea that they are on the same side, and while they deny it in both choruses, claiming they’re just temporarily “aligned,” they admit by the end that they truly have each other’s backs.

I Never Asked For Anything That Wasn’t Mine.

Queen of Mean

Audrey’s villain arc in Descendants 3 came from a feeling of betrayal because she saw marrying Ben and becoming Queen as things she was entitled to. In her mind, doing the right thing was work that demanded payment. Without that reward, she had no intrinsic reason to be good.

Maleficent’s scepter certainly pushed her further than she otherwise would have gone, but the rage that led to her breaking into the Museum of Cultural History was all hers. These lyrics highlight just how much she viewed being good as a chore, adding to the idea that personal morality is not an inherited trait and villains can have complicated reasons for their actions.

You Can Take The VK Outta The Isle, But You Can’t Take The Isle Out The VK.

Good to be Bad

While the first Descendants movie set up the idea that the Isle was a terrible place to live, the next two explored the important culture and community they had developed there. While Evie was all too happy to be gone, Mal missed the Isle, and Uma fought for the citizens there to get better treatment.

These lyrics sent the message that while Auradon had better resources, it was important for those leaving the Isle to remember who they were and where they came from.

You Got Me Down On My Knee.

Did I Mention (Reprise)

All the best musicals know when to use a reprise to show how far their characters have come, and this was one that fans loved to see. In the first Descendants movie, Ben sang these lyrics to Mal in a love potion-induced pop number. They mean so much more two movies later, as he sings them to her before literally getting down on one knee.

Despite Mal beginning her relationship with Ben for nefarious purposes, they both truly love and understand each other. They fight the children of famous heroes and villains for the chance to be together, proving their love as one for the ages. It’s a place he never thought he’d be.

Look At You, Look At Me, I Don’t Know Who To Be, Mother.

Evil Like Me

Mal had a lot of trouble figuring out what she believed in, and that primarily came down to how she was raised. After having Maleficent whispering in her ear about the importance of doing evil her entire life, it was hard to know her own thoughts, particularly when the people of Auradon treated her like she had already committed a crime.

Free from her home environment, she was able to figure out how she saw the world without her mother’s influence. These lyrics capture that identity crisis, between her mother’s expectations and her own heart, and each other member of the VKs had to answer the same question about their own villainous parents.

Mal, Whatever You Do, It’s Gonna Be A Lose-Lose; There’s Gotta Be A Better Way.

It’s Going Down

Despite growing up with prejudice drilled into him, Ben always had a kind heart and open mind, willing to see the children of villains as innocents, rather than future criminals. He wanted to take care of everyone in his kingdom, and that included the citizens of the Isle.

When Uma took him hostage to try to tear down the barrier, he looked for a way out of the fight that wouldn’t result in Uma doing something she couldn’t come back from. These lyrics show his perspective toward conflict perfectly, as he rejects the traditions of both Auradon and the Isle by offering Uma a compromise and a voice in his government moving forward.

You’ll Never Be Alone, No Matter Where You Go.

Space Between

Although Mal fell for a literal Prince Charming, Evie adjusted to Auradon best. She loved that world, while Mal felt suffocated by it. In this song, they finally confront the distance that has come between them and realize that wanting the best for each other sometimes means splitting up.

The lyrics themselves could be about a breakup or a lost loved one, and that makes them that much more powerful. They teach audiences how to part with love, keeping a part of the person with you no matter how far away you go.

I’m Giving It My Best Shot. But It’s Hard Being What I’m Not.

Chillin Like A Villain

When Ben goes to the Isle to try to get Mal back, Evie and the other VKs have to teach him to fit in. On the Isle, everything about a person has to be different: their walk, their clothes, their manners.

This is one of the best lyrics in the franchise because it forced Ben and the audience to really appreciate how hard it was for the VKs to adjust in Auradon. It wasn’t just a matter of morality, but an entire way of life that they had to radically adjust. Mal could tell Ben that, but nothing could prepare him quite as well as experiencing it for himself.

Sometimes It’s Hard To Find Yourself, But It’s Worth It In The End.

You and Me

In the best closing song of the franchise, the students at Auradon Prep sing about the importance of being true to themselves as they dance and splash around. There are many great lyrics to choose from, but the pre-chorus really sums up what makes the Descendants movies so great.

Each character struggles with what their place is in the world, and though it’s not the smoothest journey, they eventually find themselves happiest through being vibrantly authentic. The song honors each member of the group and leaves audiences with a hopeful attitude about even their most difficult struggles.

Once Upon A Time, A Girl Tried Harder. Once Upon A Time, She Tried Again.

My Once Upon A Time

There is no phrase more associated with fairytales than “Once upon a time,” so it’s only fitting that Mal looks at her journey through that lens. After proving that she can be so much more than her parents, Mal turns her back on the community she swore to protect.

Descendants 3 is a film about advocacy, with Mal learning that it is her responsibility as someone who got to a better situation to give back. This song is so important because while it’s about Mal’s failings, it also tells her and the audience that it’s okay to make the wrong choice as long as you commit to doing better in the future—however many times it takes.