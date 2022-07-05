The 10 Best Shows Similar to Dark Wings on AMC

AMC’s latest thriller “Dark Winds” has received positive reviews since its premiere earlier this month. Based on the science fiction writer Tony Hillerman’s series about Leaphorn and Chi, the film “Dark Winds” tells about a typical murder investigation with a touch of western tabloid, but what makes it unique is the action on a Native American reservation of the 1970s.

Zan McClarnon stars in her first series as Navajo Police Chief Joe Leaphorn, and the series explores the relationship between reservation residents and outside forces that have done irreparable harm, from the U.S. government to assimilation schools. Many detective thrillers may start out as a simple detective story, but eventually a complex story grows out of it, which becomes much bigger, and instead the themes of race, corruption and public relations become the focus. So, what shows have in common with AMC’s latest hit?

Fargo (Season 2)

“Fargo” on the FX channel may be more of a homage to the Cohen brothers than a murder mystery, nevertheless, it is still one of the most exciting series released in the last decade. An anthology, the second season tells its own story, this time set in the Midwest in the 1970s. What is unfolding is a story ripe for any fan of a crime drama.

The outstanding event of this season was the performance of Zan McClarnon in the role of Hanzi Dent, replacing Anton Chigur. Hanzi’s aloof and calm demeanor contrasted perfectly with his emotional shock over everything that was thrown at him, which made McLarnon’s performance even more impressive and terrifying.

A real detective

A new season of “True Detective” starring Jodie Foster will be released soon, and it will be interesting to see what kind of story about secrets and corruption will continue. Previous seasons have dealt with various levels of corruption. Whether it’s religious or government institutions with the participation of the working-class communities from which they work, “True Detective” had a lot of intriguing stories to share in each season.

The 3rd season, featuring Mahershala Ali, is set in the Arkansas Ozarks, and its themes are more in line with “Dark Winds,” but the first season’s exploration of supernatural elements based on reality may have more in common than anyone might think.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Andrew Garfield’s latest TV drama on FX may seem like a fake “True Detective”, but it is based on real events related to the murder of a Mormon mother and her child, with the FSPD church, of which they were a part, being the main suspects.

Released in the same year as “Dark Winds”, “Under the Banner of Heaven” could be considered as an addition due to the common regional space in which the two settings are located. Gil Birmingham also plays an Indian officer tasked with helping his “green” boss (Garfield) in terms of procedure and understanding the big picture of their investigation.

Longmire

Another of Zan McClarnon’s recordings, “Longmire,” was an A&E program that was a typical modern western under the direction of the sheriff. This is an entertaining show that serves its purpose for all fans of pulp and westerns. It was even the most critical hit the network had to offer before Netflix picked it up.

Zan McClarnon plays a Cheyenne tribal chief, so seeing McClarnon take on another police chief is enough to watch. But Longmire focuses more on external forces that inhabit the same territory as the reservation.

godless

The original Netflix miniseries “The Godless” is a unique look at the archetype of the shooter seeking to redeem himself. Roy Goode, played by Jack O’Connell, is on the run from the ruthless Frank Griffin, played by Jeff Daniels.

Despite the fact that “Gods” does not follow the same pattern as most murder detectives, “Godless” still offers a straightforward and narrow western-style series for any fan, from its beautiful unbridled landscape to stunning scenery. The Wild West is still an attractive place for any show, and a concept that counts with the mindset of explicit destiny that ruled most American governments in the 19th century is welcome.

Green border

Better known outside the United States as Frontera Verde, The Green Frontier is a Colombian television series that also tells about the relationship between indigenous communities and governments that arose as a result of “independence” on colonized lands by European powers.

Like Dark Winds, Green Frontier explores the same themes almost in rhythm, but they also add border disputes that arose even before these areas were colonized. In any case, what is unfolding is an irresistible mystery for any viewer, despite language barriers.

The Sinner

Another serial TV show, “The Sinner”, is an anthology in which a new mystery is revealed every season.