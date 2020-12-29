Nintendo is once again the great winner and leads the 2020 sales charts in our country and half the world, although there is also room for surprises.

He has done it again. After sweeping Amazon’s sales tops in 2019, Nintendo is once again dominating the charts this year. Of the 10 best-selling games of 2020 on Amazon Spain, 6 are for its console, although only half have been developed by it (Animal Crossing: New Horizons, 51 Worldwide Games and Super Mario Party). The thing is even more shocking in the United States, where he cup 8 of the positions of the top 10 and above he does it with a plenary session, since the 8 productions are his. The thing is more even in the United Kingdom, a country in which PS4 ties with Nintendo Switch and where even Xbox One has managed to gain a place in the ranking.

In the list it is also striking that it does not repeat any game from last year, but one that was in 2018 is back in. It is, of course, the imperishable Grand Theft Auto V. When people wonder why Rockstar has not released any GTA this generation, here is the answer. If GTA V continues to perform like the best even though it was originally from 2013, there is no rush. But worth mentioning are also Minecraft (whose version of Nintendo Switch is from 2017) and Super Mario Party (from 2018). And when it comes to cross-country comparisons, we are not alone in the Just Dance 2021 fever, as our Anglo-Saxon neighbors show, but we are in the 51 Worldwide Games fever, a great success here, where it has been accompanied by a strong campaign commercial with which you are sure to come across these days on TV. To highlight one last piece of information, the absence of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S games, but the console stock being still so small and having so many stock problems, it makes all the sense in the world. We leave you with the lists:

Amazon Spain

Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

FIFA 21 (PS4)

Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4)

51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Amazon United States

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ((Nintendo Switch, physical version)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch, digital version)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo Switch)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)



