The 10 Best Quotes from Netflix’s “Purple Hearts”

The newest Netflix movie, Purple Hearts, tells the story of an unlikely marriage between a young woman trying to stay afloat after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and a young man heading to the army to try to fix his mistakes. Although they don’t even love each other when an arrangement begins, they find love through chaos and conflict.

The film has a tendency to overuse political buzzwords such as “fake news” and “bro militia” to show how different its leads are, but eventually it moves from simple insults to rather important statements. Cassie and Luke’s relationship seems well-deserved by the end, and the growth of both characters is clearly visible in their best lines. There are amazing songs in the movie, but these quotes overshadow even their power.

“Do you know that you can let a guy help you and still be a feminist?”

Teamwork is important

Although the political differences between Cassie and Luke were exaggerated, it was important for both of them to learn to rely on the people around them, both regarding their health and their relationships. When they begin to communicate for the first time since Luke returned from Iraq, Cassie rejects the idea that she needs Luke for anything, even to fix a broken door handle.

He fights back, but not as sharply as at the beginning of the film. He’s not mocking her for being a feminist; he’s just trying to help her understand that it’s not necessarily all or nothing. Both characters are a bit extreme in their politics, so it was nice to see that they finally started to find a middle ground.

“I’m doing this for myself. To serve your country and be better.”

The mind of a soldier

Luke’s decision to join the army is difficult. He is a third-generation Marine, so there is definitely some pressure from the family, but he did not directly tell his father that he was going to serve. In addition, there is his addiction, which he hopes the military will help him defeat. Finally, it provides a stable source of income.

Despite this, Luke needs to go to Iraq to understand what it means to him to be a soldier. It’s not a magical solution to his problems, but it helps him find a purpose in life and experience. Viewers will learn a lot about why Cassie turned to music, but it would be nice to know more about why Luke joined the Marines.

“Well, very bad, because it’s good for you.

” Health is non-negotiable

Cassie and Luke both have control issues, especially when it comes to each other, but forming a real relationship means learning to rely on each other, even when it’s embarrassing. After Luke is injured, his brother works with Cassie to get him a dog. When he rejects their help, Cassie lays out the law, showing that while they can argue about other things, health is non-negotiable.

This moment is important because this is the first quarrel between a couple based on deeper emotions. Cassie’s not fighting him for fun. She does this because she cares, which is a turning point in their relationship.

“My insurance doesn’t cover the insulin I need. To live, for example.”

A sad, true story

While many of the political arguments in the film seem far-fetched, Cassie’s handling of her diabetes seems incredibly sincere. Purple hearts, a rare positive representation of a chronic disease, address the chaos that can be caused by a health crisis and insufficient medical care.

As she told her mother in a previous scene, “Diabetes wasn’t really on the budget.” This struggle is all too real for many of the more than 34 million people with diabetes in the U.S. today, which makes Cassie’s despair over a sham marriage tragic but realistic.

“Hi, Frankie. I think Cassie Salazar is my best friend.”

Important awareness

Frankie was such an important character in Purple Hearts, serving as a link between Cassie and Luke, but he almost didn’t get screen time. Despite this, showing Luke at his grave several times showed how much of an impact he had, even if it wasn’t shown on screen.

Frankie was the first and only person to whom Luke had told the truth about everything with Cassie, good and bad. Luke’s realization that Cassie has become his best friend is a critical moment in their relationship, which also takes time to show Luke’s more emotional side and his connection to his fallen friend.

“I thought you were going to give me my son back.”

The desire to reunite

From the very beginning, it becomes obvious that the relationship between Luke and his father is so damaged that it will be difficult to fix them. They don't know how to connect and always assume the worst about each other, which leads to Jacob becoming a critical antagonist. However, his suspicion begins to turn into joy when he begins to see the child he raised in the man he abandoned.

