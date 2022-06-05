The 10 Best Movies Similar to The Valet

Despite the fact that for most of the 2010s, the romantic comedy was in a state of hibernation at the box office, it began to show signs of life again, as clearly evidenced by the success of the recent film “Service”. As in many other great examples of this genre, it plays a match between unexpected partners.

However, even more unusually, it also works to undermine some of the very conventions of the category to which it belongs. Fortunately, there are a number of other romantic comedies, both recent and more distant, in which similar notes sound.

Proposal (2009) – broadcast on the Roku channel

One of the central tricks of The Valet is that people pretend to be dating when in fact they are not. It’s also the motivating plot for “The Proposal,” in which Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds play an influential editor and her assistant who pretend to be engaged so she can stay in the United States.

There is undeniable chemistry between the two main characters, but perhaps the film’s greatest asset is Betty White, who, as always, continued to show why she was one of the most iconic comedians of her generation.

Marry Me (2022) – broadcast on Peacock

“Marry Me” has quickly established itself as one of the best romantic comedies of the 2020s, and it’s easy to see why. There is a palpable magnetism in Jennifer Lopez that shows why she remains a box office draw. She plays a pop star who impulsively marries a man at one of her concerts (it is this far-fetched plot that makes him very similar to The Valet).

Although he repeats many plot points that one would expect from a typical romantic comedy, the wonderful chemistry between Lopez and Wilson helps lift him above such limitations.

Birdcage (1996) — Broadcast on Hulu

“The Handmaid”, like many other successful films, is actually a remake of the French film of the same name. In this respect, it has a lot in common with the “Birdcage”. Besides being one of Robin Williams’ best roles, it’s a remake of a French farce.

In the film, two gay men, played by Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, must pretend to be straight in order not to offend the conservative family of their son’s fiancee. This is that rare film that somehow manages to be both very touching and incredibly funny, with a sharp script and a lot of talented actors.

La Cage Aux Folles (1978) – Streaming on Tubi

Although it may not be as familiar to American audiences as its remake of “The Birdcage,” “The Cage” more than ably holds its ground. This film, like The Valet (both in the American and French versions), is something of an eccentric comedy, which focuses on a gay couple who have to pretend to be straight in order to stay on the good side of their future. – laws.

This is a dynamic film in which the main actors play delightfully ridiculous roles.

The Lost City (2022) — on Paramount+

Sandra Bullock has starred in many wonderful films, and in “The Lost City” she shows why she deserves the reputation of America’s sweetheart. In the film, she plays a novelist who is hired by an eccentric billionaire to find a hidden treasure, after which a model from the covers of many of her novels (played by Channing Tatum) goes to rescue her.

This is a film that does not take itself very seriously, and it is its absurdist orientation that will definitely make it attractive to fans of The Valet.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) — broadcast on Hulu

An employee observes the movie rule by seeing how unlikely people seem to fall in love. Although it has become a model of form, in some films it is implemented with more skill than in others.

“Maid in Manhattan” is a romantic comedy that seems both familiar and new, largely thanks to the dynamic play of the main characters Jennifer Lopez and Rafe Fiennes, who play a hotel maid and a rich politician with whom she falls in love. . Indeed, it served as another confirmation that Lopez has everything she needs to become a leading romantic heroine.

The Valet (2006) – broadcast on Roku Channel

Those who liked the “Employee” with his special sense of humor and the genre of romantic comedy, it will be useful to see the French original. However, what is particularly remarkable about this version is how much it targets the rich and powerful.

Like all good farces, he works to expose the venality and hypocrisy of politicians, but he does it, never forgetting that his main goal is to make the audience laugh.

Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001) — broadcast on HBO Max

Bridget Jones’s Diary is deservedly considered one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Part of this reputation is due to the performance of actors, especially Renee Zellweger, who played the main role.