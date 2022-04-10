The 10 Best Movies Similar to Sonic The Hedgehog 2

After watching Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans should hurry up to watch these similar dynamic movies that they are sure to like.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in theaters on April 8, 2022. The sequel to the unexpected 2020 hit Sonic the Hedgehog features fan-favorite characters from the popular SEGA video game series. The fast blue hedgehog is still popular among both children and adults who grew up playing the iconic game that debuted in 1991.

Whether they like the mix of action and comedy in the movie or they are driven by a sense of nostalgia, fans can’t get enough of Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Viewers looking for similar actions should check out these headlines.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Few video game franchises have more devoted fans than the Pokémon series, so it’s no surprise that 2019’s “Detective Pikachu,” based on a spin-off game starring a charming electric mouse, has become a hit.

Thanks to the voice acting of Ryan Reynolds, the film revived many of the most beloved pocket monsters by fans. For adults who grew up playing Pokemon and anime games, the film evokes the same nostalgic appeal as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”. what life would look like with real Pokemon.

Rampage (2018)

Rampage 2018, based on the popular arcade game, is an exciting adventure film. Critics may have written off “Rampage” as a terrible movie, but it does a lot of things right.

The game, which provides the source material for the film, is about destruction as players control mutated monsters to destroy the city. Rampage stays true to its roots and offers epic scenes with giant beasts wreaking havoc. Despite the flimsy plot, she manages to be interesting, and fans of video game adaptations will like her.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, like Sonic the Hedgehog, is a franchise with a powerful nostalgic appeal for children of the 90s. The original 1990 film, which subsequently spawned two sequels, has a lot of action. He also conveys the lighthearted appeal of the animated series, including the turtles’ obsession with pizza.

Filmed a few days before the computer graphics, the main turtles are actually portrayed by a combination of actors in costumes and puppet costumes. The result is impressively realistic and expressive. Fans who want to take a trip down memory Lane should check out this classic.

The Super Mario Brothers (1993)

Opinions differ as to whether the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie is considered one of the best video game films, but it differs in that it is the first film adaptation of a video game. Although it was widely criticized by critics, it has since become iconic.

The audience, waiting for the cartoon antics of Mario, Luigi and Peach, is in for a shock. Instead, Super Mario Bros. tells a darker story about a parallel universe inhabited by dinosaurs. He also eschews the cute mushroom-shaped gumb design in favor of larger and more disturbing reptiles. It’s a movie that needs to be seen to be believed, and it’s a historic achievement in the genre of video game films.

Bumblebee (2018)

“Bumblebee” 2018, which many consider the best part of the Transformers franchise, is a prequel telling fans the backstory of one of the most popular heroes of the franchise.

Bumblebee, like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, tells about the connection between a person and an unexpected guest from outer space. The film is an action of a giant robot, which is expected by fans of “Transformers”, but it also has a good balance of humor and sincere emotions. This entertaining movie is likely to satisfy the audience’s need for speed.

The Free Guy (2021)

Like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, most video game movies are naturally told from the point of view of the main game character. In a refreshing twist, Free Guy 2021 presents what life is like as an NPC or a non-player character. The result is a charming and fun action movie that serves as a reflection on life.

Guy’s determination to rise to the next level by behaving as well as possible contrasts with the ultra-violent world he lives in and proves that the good guys don’t always finish last. Gamers will find something to love in this popular movie.

Jumanji: A New Level (2019)

Sequels like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have to balance between giving fans something new and keeping what they liked in the original. Jumanji: The Next Level manages to successfully walk this tightrope while maintaining the premise of its predecessor, Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle, while adding a twist that keeps things fresh.

“Jumanji” may not be based on a series of video games, but its authors clearly love video games and create a humorous reference to the genre of adventure games. The post-credits scene creates another potential sequel, so fans of this franchise will probably have the opportunity to return to the world of Jumanji.