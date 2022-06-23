The 10 best movies and TV shows of this week according to Netflix

Netflix’s list of the top ten movies for the week of June 13 to June 19 has resulted in a shuffle of packages, although several Netflix-produced films continue to dominate at the top. The Netflix Top 10 website ranks all available features on its platform based on the number of views, with the top ten pieces of content updated weekly to reflect ongoing viewing trends. The Netflix top ten website, which was first launched on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, also contains the above-mentioned rating data on views dating back to June 28, 2021, when this feature was first introduced in the Netflix Smart TV interface.

The Netflix Top 10 streaming list includes original content from the company’s production studios, as well as all licensed movies and TV shows available on the platform. During the much-publicized earnings in October 2021, Netflix announced that it would now take into account the total number of hours viewed instead of the previously used two-minute viewing metric to determine its ranking in the top 10. Netflix’s Top 10 can also be filtered by country and/or language to get results that differ by region and culture.

Animated Sonic The Hedgehog demonstrated resilience in the eighth week of its existence, while Rebel Wilson Senior Year is a very successful platform debut. Netflix’s own sci-fi thriller “Spider’s Head” drops immediately to second place, and Adam Sandler’s long-awaited “Hustle” continues to debut in first place for the second week. Here are the 10 best Netflix movies and TV Shows in English this week from June 13 to 19, 2022:

10. Senior year (4,200,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 2,270,270 — the school support group falls into a coma before the prom; twenty years later, she wakes up and wants to return to high school to regain her status and become the prom queen.

9. The perfect couple (4,440,000 hours of viewing, number of views: 2,642,857). To win over a major client, an enterprising Los Angeles wine company agrees to work on an Australian sheep farm, where she sparkles with a stern and mysterious local.

8. Sonic the Hedgehog (4,570,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 2,769,696 – Having discovered a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a policeman from a small town must help defeat an evil genius who wants to experiment on him.

7. Trees of the World (9,380,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 5,826,086 – Four women from different walks of life create an unbreakable sisterhood, being trapped and hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by real events.

6. Collision (12,960,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 7,854,545 – when two friends get involved with a powerful criminal authority, their dreams come crashing down.

5. Interceptor (13,110,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 8,568,627. One army captain is forced to use her years of tactical training and military experience when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands.

4. Break (18,880,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 11,949,367 – world superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight.

3. The Hare-chicken and the Hamster of darkness (23,750,000 hours of viewing), viewed: 15,728,476 times. A brave young animal researcher teams up with two loyal friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle gets to it.

2. Spider’s Head (35,400,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 19,887,640 – two prisoners establish a connection, struggling with their past in an ultra-modern prison run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.

1. Hustle (57,190,000 hours of viewing), number of views: 29,328,205. After an unlucky basketball scout discovers an extraordinary player abroad, he returns the phenomenon back without the approval of his team.

And here are the 10 best Netflix TV shows around the World this week for English-language shows:

Stranger Things 4 (102,260,000 hours viewed) Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (61,360,000 hours viewed) The First Murder: Season 1 (48,770,000 hours viewed) Independent Things 3 (38,900,000 hours viewed). )Keep Sweet: Pray & Obey: Limited Series (27,640,000 hours of viewing)God’s Favorite Idiot: Season 1 (22,480,000 hours of viewing)The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (17,550,000 hours of viewing)Peaky Blinders: Season 1 (16,420,000 hours of viewing)