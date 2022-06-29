The 10 best movie weddings

New remake The Father of the Bride, whose title starred Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, recently received positive reviews from critics who appreciate a new look at the classics of 1950 and 1991, which was before him. Weddings are a favorite Hollywood theme, and many films have featured some of the best ceremonies.

Whether funny, hectic, hectic, overly dramatic or, in some cases, filled with carnage, these weddings have become some of the most memorable and iconic in the history of cinema. Fans won’t soon forget these ceremonies, even if they remember some of them for all the wrong reasons.

Annie and Brian’s wedding in the movie “Father of the Bride”

In the remake of the 1991 film Father of the Bride, Steve Martin plays George Banks, a businessman who panics after learning that his recently graduated 22-year-old daughter is engaged. Annie and her beau Ryan have known each other for only three months, which increases George’s fears about the wedding.

Enhanced by the unsurpassed comedic energy of Steve Martin, “Father of the Bride” is unusual for a remake in that it far surpasses the original. Diane Keaton and the underrated Martin Short add extra chaos to the wedding, creating a truly unforgettable but soulful ceremony that is considered one of the best in cinema.

Carrie and Big’s wedding in the TV series “Sex and the City”

Carrie and Big have an overly complicated relationship that spanned six seasons, two films and one revival. They were mostly toxic, bringing out the worst in each other, and while there was genuine love between them, there’s no denying they weren’t right for each other.

Their ill-fated wedding during the first wedding of “Sex and the City” is proof enough of that. He leaves her at the altar and she smashes her bouquet over his head on a busy street. It’s a great drama, but the lack of communication makes their relationship unnecessarily chaotic.

Tracy and George’s Wedding in Philadelphia History

The Philadelphia Story, one of the best romantic comedies in the history of cinema, with Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant and James Stewart. The plot tells the story of Tracy Lord, a spoiled heiress who is about to marry a “new rich” man whose wedding weekend is interrupted by the arrival of her former lover and a journalist reporting on this event.

“Philadelphia Story” is a freaky comedy in all its glory. The film uses a number of excessive situations to tell its eternal story. Hepburn, Grant and Stewart are at the top of their game, creating an atmosphere equally chaotic, charming and romantic. It’s clear from the start that there won’t be a Tracy wedding, but this event still allows for all sorts of turmoil.

Sophie and Skye’s wedding at Mamma Mia!

The irresistible music of ABBA and the idyllic Greek islands set the stage for this story about a young bride who wants to find her father before her wedding day. Based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name Mamma Mia! Stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard and Amanda Seyfried in her breakthrough role.

Sophie and her fiance Sky are not tying the knot, but their failed wedding allows them to make a movie, and there is still a wedding in it. Mamma Mia! filled with ridiculously catchy songs, great performances and heavenly views.

The wedding of Lillian and Dougie in the TV series “Bridesmaids”

Bridesmaids tell the story of Annie, an unsuccessful baker whose best friend Lillian is getting married. Acting as a lady-in-waiting, Annie runs into Lillian’s rich and seemingly perfect girlfriend, Helen, and they begin competing for Lillian’s affection, turning the wedding preparations into chaos.

Written by SNL alumnus Kristen Wiig in the title role, “Bridesmaids” is a story about female friendship, as well as the pressures and expectations that women place on themselves. The film features some of the most memorable scenes of modern comedy. Indeed, the sight of Lilian Maya Rudolph in her wedding dress walking number two in the middle of the street is a sight for the ages.

The Bride’s Wedding in “Kill Bill” (Volume 1)

Quentin Tarantino’s two-part Bloody Revenge stars Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo, also known as The Bride, a woman betrayed by her former organization on her wedding day. Waking up after a four-year coma, she sets out on a path of revenge against those who offended her.

The bride will never have a wedding because the murder happens during her rehearsal. However, she uses her dress during the massacre, and the ceremony is very close to what will be a real wedding. “Kill Bill” is an ode to grindhouse cinema, and the sight of a blood—spattered bride should be proof enough. The audience may never see the long-awaited third film in the history of Beatrix Kiddo, but this two-part film is already perfect.

Tula and Jan’s wedding in “My Big Greek Wedding”

Nia Vardalos was nominated for an Oscar for writing the hit “My Big Greek Wedding” in 2002.