The 10 Best Horror movies and Horror Movies

In horror films, the source of horror can be represented in many ways. He can hide in films such as “Men”, wander around corners and corridors as an “Observer”, or he can openly appear right on someone’s doorstep. This is the third category of horror films that seems to cultivate a certain flavor.

It’s one thing when horror is detected, evoked, or alarmed. When this is fully, consciously and purposefully manifested, everything becomes more intense. It can come in the form of a masked serial killer, a demonic entity, or a generational curse, but when it comes, it’s certainly difficult to stop it.

Something Evil is coming (1983)

Aptly named, this underrated Disney film, written by Ray Bradbury, is a textbook definition of “when horror comes to town.” The autumn silence of a sleepy town is quickly awakened by the arrival of a strange and mysterious carnival together with the sinister ringmaster, who is able to fulfill a person’s innermost desire for a fee.

As in many similar stories, only a small group of characters realize the evil that lurks behind the late show and the oil paint. In the end, Jim, Will and Mr. Holloway must fight Cooger and the Dark Shadow Show and save the souls of the city.

The Right Things (1993)

Stephen King’s “The Right Things” was heavily influenced by the previous record, and it uses a similar approach, as horror comes to Castle Rock in the image of Leland Gaunt and his mysterious antique shop. His trinkets and souvenirs have the same effect as Mr. Dark’s carnival, only the results are much more murderous and dangerous.

The Devil’s Gaunt arrives in Castle Rock to turn neighbor against neighbor, friend against friend and sow the seeds of chaos. The image of the devil being a destructive deceiver rather than a fallen angel is alive and well in this adaptation of King’s novel, and the results are as interesting as they are disturbing.

Slippery (2006)

Sometimes horror comes to the city in the form of a man in a long black coat, sometimes it’s a masked killer with an axe, but sometimes he can crash in someone’s backyard on a meteor from outer space. Before he crashed into the MCU, James Gunn’s slick and slick directorial debut showed a backwater town attacked by a slippery mass of slug-like aliens who want nothing but feeding and breeding.

Local hillbillies fighting off monsters is a popular pastime in horror movies, whether it’s aliens, zombies or vampires. At the same time, there is something particularly creepy about these sliding horrors due to the stars.

Clownhouse (1989)

To quote the great Lon Chaney, “there’s nothing funny about a clown in the moonlight.” This is a fact that can be confidently stated in Clownhouse 1989. When a circus comes to town, so do three escaped mental patients, admiring the paint on their faces and twisting the necks of their victims.

Left alone in their house at night, the three brothers must use their wits to evade three painted nightmares as they roam their family home. Although there is not a lot of blood and dried blood in it, the result is undoubtedly disturbing.

30 days of night (2007)

The idea of invisible creatures lurking in the dark, even in a place that most people call home, is pretty terrible, and the fact that these creatures represent a particularly predatory vampire clan only sweetens the matter. The fanged demons seen in “30 Days of Night” are much more predatory than typical bloodsucking vampires, and certainly much scarier than most other members of their species.

The conflict between man and monster will always be the main element of the genre, but the way it unites the community is certainly wonderful. At the same time, the monsters in question are certainly a force to be reckoned with, regardless of the tundra of Alaska.

Fog (2007)

Sometimes horror can unite a community, and sometimes it can turn them into monsters themselves. Based on the Stephen King short story of the same name, “Fog” puts a group of shoppers in a grocery store against an alien invasion when a thick fog envelops the city. The creatures are too big to enter the store, and it soon becomes a waiting game to see who loses their politeness first before being grabbed by the tentacled monster.

The aliens themselves are pretty terrible, but the way friends and intelligent people attack each other so quickly to save themselves from a bloody death is shocking. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and they also awaken the worst in people.

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Continuing King’s theme, his sequel “The Shining” shows what happens when horror not only comes to the city, but also returns to haunt the living.