The 10 Best Games of 2020 According to the Audience

Voxel is debuting a painting that the audience of Minha Série liked: the result of surveys that choose games that people enjoy the most. To debut the series here on the website, last weekend, we asked on our Instagram (@tec_mundo): which are the 10 best games of 2020?

Apparently, the Voxel audience is inclined to one of the PlayStation 4 exclusives, The Last of Us Part II, which took the podium in first place with 40% of the votes. In sequence, taking the silver medal, there is Cyberpunk 2077 with 37% of the votes, which even without having launched yet, seems to have captivated the players’ hype; third, taking the bronze, Call of Duty: Warzone was chosen with 11% of the votes. Check out the full list:

The Last of Us Part II – 40% of the votes

Cyberpunk 2077 – 37% of the vote

Call of Duty: Warzone – 11% of votes

Among Us – 3% of votes

Ghost of Tsushima – 2% of the votes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 1.5% of the votes

Genshin Impact – 1.5% of votes

Fall Guys – 1.5% of the votes

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 0.7% of the vote

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – 0.7% of the vote

Forza Horizon 4 – 0.7% of the votes

Did you find it weird to have some games that are not from 2020? Rest assured, this is normal and the Game Awards itself, an event that lists the best games of the year, allows titles from previous years to compete – after all, they can win relevant updates and be great candidates. Among Us and Red Dead Redemption 2 are from 2018, but one only gained prominence in 2020 and the other had constant updates in online mode. While Forza Horizon 4, for example, won a version for the Xbox Series X a few days ago.

About the Top of Readers board

The Top of Readers board consists of a poll that airs during some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what favorite games, characters and genres are. The results will always be posted here on Voxel. So just comment and cheer!



