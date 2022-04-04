The 10 best films with Will Smith according to Ranker

Will Smith’s varied career has ranged from wacky romantic comedies to thrilling action movies, and audiences love most of his work.

Will Smith recently won his first Oscar for his role in Reynaldo Marcus Green’s film King Richard, where he played the diligent father/coach of prodigies Venus and Serena Williams. And despite the controversy that arose at the ceremony, the award remains a testament to the impressive and diverse work of the actor.

Hitch (2005)

Stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime and Peacock

In “Hitch,” Smith plays Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a professional dating expert who helps men find and seduce the women of their dreams. But his beliefs are questioned when a rogue columnist targets Hitch as his next tabloid gossip victim.

Hitch is one of Smith’s defining romcoms, cementing his position as one of Hollywood’s funniest and most charismatic protagonists. The film itself may be banal, but it fully embraces this and makes it an integral part of its style.

Men in Black 2 (2002)

Voodoo Rental

Despite the fact that “Men in Black 2” is not as widely popular as its predecessor, “Men in Black 2” takes everything that made the original film a success and brings it to 11. With werewolf aliens, mysterious extraterrestrial artifacts, and more espionage than ever before, the film was a big success among those who had already invested in the franchise.

Enemy of the State (1998)

Broadcast on AMC+ and Tubi TV

1998’s “Enemy of the State” is a different type of movie for Will Smith, allowing him to take on a more complex and confusing role in this dangerous action movie. The story centers on Smith’s character Robert Dean, who is hunted by government officials when a mysterious videotape is planted on him.

Bad Guys 2 (2003)

Stream on TNT

Another sequel that isn’t as popular as its original, “Bad Guys 2” is one of Will Smith’s most explosive adventures to date. The film, directed by the always exciting Michael Bay, tells the story of two Miami Police Department detectives who track the flow of drugs into the city.

“Bad Guys 2” is one of those crime films that can be reviewed over and over again thanks to Bay’s exciting direction and the unpredictable development of the storyline throughout the film. Not a single second of the movie is boring, which is a huge win for such an iconic franchise.

I, the Robot (2004)

Stream on HBO Max

In “I, Robot,” Del Spooner, played by Will Smith, investigates a dangerous murder case with the help of a “robopsychologist” named Sonny. The film asks a lot of interesting questions about what a robot can and cannot do, through an exciting story that keeps the audience in suspense all the time.

In Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

Stream on Starz

Often described as one of Will Smith’s most underrated roles, his character Chris Gardner in “Chasing Happiness” represents one of the actor’s most challenging and heartbreaking works to date. Left by his wife with nothing but a son and an unpaid internship, Gardner is forced to struggle with what it really means to succeed in a world that seems to be against you at every turn.

I am a Legend (2007)

Rental on Apple TV

Recognized by an entire generation as one of the films with the most disappointing ending, the apocalyptic thriller “I am Legend” follows scientist Robert Neville trying to find a cure for a virus that seemingly destroyed the rest of humanity.

Bad Guys (1995)

Broadcast in the USA

Directed by Michael Bay with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles, it tells about two Miami police officers who pass each other off as a particularly dangerous drug deal. Like many of Bay’s films of that time, this one is full of intense action and exciting scenery, which is interesting to watch.

Independence Day (1996)

Voodoo Rental

Roland Emmerich became known for his special genre of films, and he is often called the leading director in the genre of disasters. His cult film “Independence Day” was perhaps the most successful, and in recent years it has become something of a modern classic.

Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman are fantastically interesting in the film, and they manage to substantiate the story in reality, despite its incredibly outlandish premise. Like many of Smith’s action films of the 90s, it is full of tense scenery and exciting narratives that together create great entertainment.

Men in Black (1997)

Rental on Apple TV

Perhaps the role that Will Smith has become most synonymous with over the years is his character Agent J in Men in Black, who is forced to save the world from an unstoppable intergalactic catastrophe along with Agent Tommy Lee Jones.

The film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld has become a cult film in the sci-fi genre, which has been reproduced and parodied countless times over the years. This is a testament to the power of the film, and its fascinating and fascinating plot makes it relevant even today.