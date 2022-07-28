The 10 best films that will turn 50 in 2022, according to Reddit

1972 was a very interesting year for cinema, and not only because it was the year of the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s film “The Godfather” starring the late James Caan. It was the year of controversial films like Last Tango in Paris and Pink Flamingos, which would have caused heated debate and outrage back then and could still be considered such fifty years later, in 2022.

However, it’s not just gangster pictures and erotica that have taken off commercially and critically, as Redditors are quick to point out that some of the smaller 1972 films are almost reaching the heights of titans.

Bert ‘s boxcar

Martin Scorsese’s “Bertha” boxcar is far from being considered his best film. In fact, despite the excellent performance of Barbara Hershey and David Carradine, the film never gets off the ground and is often referred to as the weakest film in the career of a respected director. Nevertheless, it was his first studio project, and Scorsese’s debut film alone makes it one of the most notable in 1972.

In a Redditors thread that was looking for the least favorite movie of its favorite director, Poisonchrome suggested Scorsese’s film, stating that although watching it was “dreary”, “at least we should thank this movie for ‘Evil Streets’. The Bertha boxcar attracted enough attention to Scorsese to allow him to make more high-profile films, and he got down to business in this regard, releasing the phenomenal “Evil Streets” (1973).

Cabaret

Cabaret was absolutely huge for the already famous Liza Minnelli, and this is the closest she’s ever come (except Slow development) to the main role in the project with the quality level of the best films of her mother (Judy Garland). Minnelli is great in the film, thanks to which her Academy Award for Best Actress has become more than deserved.

A solid musical Cabaret has fans on Reddit and they are very attached to it. For example, LostBoy2018 launched a branch called “Cabaret is a fucking masterpiece” and wrote about its political significance: “It exposes the hatred and xenophobia of the Nazi Party in a harsh, unshakable light and dares to explain… .”

Candidate

One of Robert Redford’s two excellent FILMS of 1972, Michael Ritchie’s The Candidate is as intellectual a political drama as Wag the dog or The Manchurian candidate. He is also strikingly ahead of his time, aiming his lens at corruption in a way that does not make the film stunning, but rather enjoyable and understandable.

The film is also extremely prescient, perhaps brilliant, in its generalization of the political landscape. Bananaskaywalker mentioned the silent memorable ending of the film, in particular, stating: “It was a sure sign of all political revolutions.” Truer words have never been spoken, as the world has seen up close over the past decade.

Deliverance

John Boorman’s “Deliverance” is considered not only the best film of the late Burt Reynolds, but also one of the best films of the 1970s in general. Part adventure, part horror, a movie for friends at parties. “Deliverance” is a truly shocking film, the influence of which has not decreased in half a century.

Superheroicguy started a topic called “Finally Sat Down and Watched Deliverance. Oh my God.” Perhaps there is no better way to express it. “Deliverance” is an impressive film, not always pleasant, and almost always it provokes a reaction of “My God.”

The escape

“Escape” follows Don McCoy, played by Steve McQueen, a convict who allies with a wealthy delinquent to rob the last bank. Unfortunately, the rich lawbreaker is also a snake, and McCoy’s right foot has to push the gas pedal all the way down.

MondoUnderground created the theme for the film and summarized the initial appeal of The Getaway as follows: “Cold-blooded action can’t be much better than this. Perfect pace, constant excitement. Steve McQueen IS THE KING…” The Getaway together with Bullitt and With Thomas Crown’s scam, McQueen is at the peak of his career, and his raw energy is naturally suitable for both the role and the film.

The Godfather

Coppola’s The Godfather is considered one of the best films of all time and easily won the Academy Award for Best Film. In addition to the fact that The Godfather is the ultimate gangster film, it received high box office receipts and proved to be loved by both critics and the general public, including Reddit users.

“The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II” are considered relatively perfect films, two of the very few. However, the box office of the original “Godfather” was about three times higher than the box office of its sequel. However, the original film has a slight advantage on Reddit, for example, wapey, who started a topic called “I just finished The Godfather for the first time and was just shocked.” Coppola’s film is timeless, and, as a rule, “shocked” is the reaction of those viewers who are watching the film for the first time, who can digest the pace of the first act.

A child with a broken heart

The plot of Neil Simon’s film “The Child with a Broken Heart” is not too outdated, in fact, he considers women as options for men, and not the people themselves.