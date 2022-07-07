The 10 best films that will turn 20 in 2022, according to Reddit

2022 has been filled with memorable films both independent, e.g. Everything Everywhere All At Once, and studio-produced, like Top Gun: Maverick. The same could be said of 2002, a year that pushed genre cinema forward just as it did gut-wrenching dramas. The early aughts found blockbuster movies taking massive leaps forward, not just in terms of what visual effects could be shown on screen, but what narratives could be told with the improved technology.

From wall-crawling web-spinners to memory-deprived super-agents, 2002 introduced some classic characters to ticket-purchasing audience members, yet the non-franchise films are just as impressive.

The Bourne Identity

Doug Liman’s The Bourne Identity started a long-running franchise with five installments under its belt. With time, Identity has shown itself to be the odd-man-out of the franchise just as much as the Jeremy Renner-led The Bourne Legacy, primarily because Liman’s film wasn’t the one to establish the visual palette that the franchise would stick with.

That would be left to Paul Greengrass’ time with the series, starting with The Bourne Supremacy, but Liman’s ground-setting and entertaining film has its fans on Reddit. For instance, nothis started a thread to write “When I looked it up, I was surprised it came out in 2002. That movie could have come out yesterday!”

Frailty

Released in U.S. theaters on April 12, 2002, Bill Paxton’s Frailty mostly went under the radar. However, the passing of time has shown the first of the late Paxton’s directed films to be a deep and meaningful horror thriller.

Paxton also stars as Dad Meiks, a single father to two boys who believes he has been charged by God to kill demons. In reality, the demons are just human beings, and his sons, Fenton and Adam, bear witness to it all. Alongside the uniquely clever and personal nature of the narrative, the movie’s memorability is also apparently bolstered not just by Paxton’s hard-working, steady hand, but by Matthew McConaughey’s as well. Or, to quote 20190613’s thread title: “Frailty is a great thriller that seems to have been mostly forgotten.” It’s time for Paxton’s film to be rediscovered.

The Good Girl

One of the early aughts’ most memorable independent films, The Good Girl is a small-town drama that makes the viewer feel at home, even if the small town’s residents aren’t all so good. Jennifer Aniston breaks from her Rachel role as Justine, a 30-year-old department store worker feeling dissatisfied with her life’s trajectory. But then she meets fellow cashier Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal) who helps reinvigorate her zest for life.

Ganesha811 brought up the fact that the film has seemingly been forgotten, even with the continued popularity of both Gyllenhaal and Aniston, who are both arguably doing just as well now as they were in 2002. In the Redditor’s words: “Jennifer Aniston’s drama The Good Girl was great but has been totally forgotten.”

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

It may not be the best installment of its own incredible franchise, but Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is still one of the best movies of 2002.

There’s little debate that the installments that surround Chamber of Secrets—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Alfonso Cuarón’s masterful Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban—are far superior, but Redditors still have a soft spot for the wizard’s sophomore year. For instance, there’s BatimadosAnos60, who started a thread to call the movie “underrated.” They then went on to state something even the film’s detractors wouldn’t disagree with: “Seriously, this movie is so much fun!”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an undisputed masterpiece and an overall high point of early aughts cinema, but for Redditors, there’s generally a preference for either the first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, or the third, The Return of the King.

Yet, Jackson’s near-perfect middle chapter has its rightfully enthused fans, including blackbirddy, who started a thread to write that The Two Towers “Has been [their] favorite of the original 3 for a long time….”

Monster’s Ball

Even with Monster’s Ball’s touchy subject matter, it’s a film that holds up 20 years later. While the movie had its premiere in L.A. towards the tail end of 2001, the Halle Berry-Billy Bob Thornton drama was widely released on February 8, 2022, and by then it was already a favorite for Academy gold.

However, the film oddly didn’t receive a Best Picture nomination from the Academy, nor did Heath Ledger score a nom for his astounding work as a young, kind police officer surrounded by a family of extreme racists. But it has its fans, including litdragon1, who wrote that “the movie is incredibly underrated.”

Monsters, Inc.

Before Pixar released their 2002 time capsule, Turning Red, they showed children that not all monsters are so bad with Monsters, Inc. In the film’s corner is a perfectly cast group of characters, including John Goodman’s furry and sweet Sully as well as Billy Crystal’s scheming but genial Mike.

Redditor C2H6 started a thread to indirectly point out a fact about Monsters, Inc.: it appeals to all ages. In their words, “As a child, I’ve never realized the beauty of that movie.” Indeed, like other Pixar films, Monsters Inc. is as much a look at real-world aging as it is a “kids’ movie.”

Signs

M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs was the director’s third excellent film in a row, following the zeitgeist-capturing The Sixth Sense and the proto-alternative-superhero movie Unbreakable.

With that said, the third act of Shyamalan’s film generated some fair controversy, and mikesf87 brings it up, noting that they “only remember(ed) the ending which was, by all means, terrible and lacked, well, logic.” However, they go on to state another fact: “But the other 95 percent was just great filmmaking.”

Spider-Man

Sam Raimi’s trendsetting Spider-Man was essentially acknowledged as a superhero classic right out of the gate. With at-the-time dazzling effects and instantly-iconic performances from Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, J.K. Simmons, and especially Willem Dafoe, the film was a superb, relatively-early superhero adventure.

ThorMurdock started a thread with a title that says it all: “Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) is the purest and best installment IMO.” There’s certainly an argument for Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, or Spider-Man: No Way Home, but to each their own, and Spider-Man is still a riotously fun blast from the past.

Super Troopers

Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers is the comedy troupe’s ridiculous and quotable magnum opus, a scatological look at a group of incompetent, goofball officers who do more pranking than policing.

Super Troopers could be dismissed as another vapid, raunchy, Eurotrip-style comedy judging by the cover art or marketing materials. But the film is much more, including a level of charm and cast camaraderie indicative of a group of people who’ve learned how to work together. Shown to Sundance attendees in 2001, the film eventually hit U.S. theaters on February 15, 2002 and turned a healthy profit, but its true life would be found on home media. Redditor flippityfloppityfloo summarised the film’s long-lasting appeal succinctly with: “It rates very high on the quotability scale.” The Redditor has a point; As of right meow, Super Troopers is one of the most quotable comedies of the past 25 years.